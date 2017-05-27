Virender Sehwag posts hilarious Tweet blaming wife for missing premiere of Sachin's biopic

Sehwag continues to rule the roost on Twitter with his hilarious posts.

by Pranjal Mech News 27 May 2017, 14:36 IST

Sehwag said that he couldn’t watch the movie as his wife Aarti insisted that they go on a holiday

What’s the story?

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag continued his fine run of form in social media circles posting yet another hilarious Tweet wherein he explained the reason why he couldn’t make it to the premiere of the movie Sachin: A Billion Dreams unlike many cricketers past and present who got to experience the movie upon the Indian batting maestro’s invitation.

Referring to Sachin as Godji and his wife Aarti as Biwiji, Sehwag posted that he was forced to miss out on the premiere as his wife insisted that they go on a holiday and added that even though God can be pacified some way or the other, there was no way that he could force his wife to delay the vacation so that he could catch Sachin Tendulkar’s movie.

Sehwag posted the message along with a video where he cheekily describes that he had the pleasure of watching Sachin up close free of cost, in the dressing room as well as out in the middle, and that it was now time to spend some money and catch the movie in a theatre now that Sachin’s invitation has run its course.

Godji invited for #SachinPremiere ,but Biwi ji took me away to a holiday. Godji toh prasad chadake maan jaate hain,but Biwi ji kahaan maanti pic.twitter.com/GnZGzDwaIW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 25, 2017

The background

Sehwag has been a constant presence on Twitter be it wishing fellow cricketers on the occasion of their birthdays in a hilarious way or in voicing his opinions on important issues, which has also seen him court unwanted controversy as was the case with his Tweet on Gurmehar Kaur.

Such instances though have been few and far between, and most of Sehwag’s Tweets have been the source of much amusement for social media followers, just like the Nawab of Najafgarh used to entertain his fans with his explosive batting during his days as a cricketer.

The details

Sachin: A Billion Dreams opened in cinemas worldwide on Friday with fans rushing to catch the man himself narrating his story on the big screen. However, before the movie opened to the general public, Sachin Tendulkar had been holding special premiere shows for celebrities and close friends, which also included a special screen for the Indian cricket team before they flew to England for the ICC Champions Trophy event in England.

While we have to wait and watch whether the movie inspires Team India to defend the trophy they won in 2013, Sehwag is in no doubt that there could no be a better source of inspiration for the youth of today to dream big than watching a biopic on his former opening batting partner’s life.

The highlight of the Tweet though was undoubtedly the message along with the video clip as he took a hilarious dig at his wife for not letting him watch the movie when he wanted to.

What’s next?

The movie has opened to a mixed response with many feeling that, though the narration by the Master Blaster himself makes it a truly inspirational watch, the movie should have delved more into some aspects of the cricketer's career and life which has still remains unanswered.

That will however not deter the ardent fans of the cricketer – Sehwag included – who wish to watch the man once again wave his magic on screen.

Author’s take

Sehwag used to take the opposition to the cleaners during his playing days and he continues to rule the roost on Twitter yet again as he comes up with hilarious Tweets one after the other. There are very few cricketers who used to deliver with the level of consistency considering his style of batting and that has carried forward to the world of social media as well.