Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 28, Lancashire vs Derbyshire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Lancashire lock horns with Derbyshire in the 28th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022. The North Group fixture will be held at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Lancashire registered a convincing 87-run win over Nottinghamshire in their previous match. Keaton Jennings scored 55 runs as they posted 178/7 batting first. Their bowlers then made a mockery of Nottinghamshire's batting unit, bundling them out for a paltry 91 in 14.4 overs.

Liam Livingstone picked up three wickets while Tom Hartley and Richard Gleeson chipped in with a couple of wickets each. It was a comprehensive performance and they will aim to back it up with another win in this clash.

Meanwhile, Derbyshire also won their previous game against Yorkshire, which was reduced to 8-overs per side due to rain. Hayden Kerr picked up two wickets as they restricted Yorkshire to 83/8. Shan Masood (32*) and Wayne Madsen (39*) then took their side over the line in 7.3 overs. Thus, Derbyshire won the game by 9 wickets in the end.

Both sides have an opportunity to move to the top of the North Group, making this a vital match.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Match Details

Lancashire vs Derbyshire, North Group, Vitality T20 Blast, 2022

Date and Time: June 01, 2022, Wednesday, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Pitch Report

The wicket at Old Trafford is good for batting. Batters will enjoy the ball coming onto the bat. However, pacers will have some assistance early on in the game. They will have to cash in at the top to restrict the batters. A total of over 170 should be a challenging score.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Weather Forecast

Fans can expect intermittent cloud cover during the game. There are 89% chances of precipitation. The temperature will hover around 6 to 16 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Probable XIs

Lancashire

Phil Salt (wk), Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Tim David, Dane Vilas (C), Steven Croft, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Matthew Parkinson.

Derbyshire

Shan Masood (c), Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen, Harry Cane, Leus du Plooy, Brooke Guest (wk), Matt McKiernan, Hayden Kerr, Mark Watt, Samuel Conners, George Scrimshaw.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction

Lancashire have won two out of their three games. They are unbeaten so far in the tournament. However, Derbyshire also have two wins in a row. Thus, it will be a cracking contest as the two sides meet each other. Expect a tight contest with Lancashire holding the edge.

Prediction: Lancashire to win

Telecast Details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

