Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Lancashire vs Worcestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Lancashire and Worcestershire are set to face each other in a North Group match of the T20 Blast 2023 on Wednesday, June 7. The Stanley Park in Blackpool will host the contest.

Lancashire, led by Livingstone, have lost all the momentum that they gained early in the tournament. They started with three wins on the trot, but have lost four successive matches.

Lancashire are placed fifth in the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.125. They lost to Nottinghamshire by five wickets in their previous match. After getting all-out for 145, the Lancs bowling unit could not defend the score.

Worcestershire, led by Brett D'Oliveira, are placed on top of the table in the North Group with eight wins and a net run rate of +1.027. They started their campaign with four wins on the trot before losing to Northamptonshire by six wickets.

After asking the opposition to chase down 179, Worcestershire bowlers faltered as the Northants Steelbacks chased down the target with two balls to spare.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Match Details

Match: Lancashire vs Worcestershire, Vitality T20 Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 7, 2023, Wednesday, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Stanley Park, Blackpool

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Pitch Report

Nothing much is known about the pitch in Blackpool. Teams may want to field first, gauge the nature of the surface before going to bat.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Blackpool. Temperatures will be around the 14-degree Celsius mark.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Probable XIs

Lancashire

Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Croft, Daryl Mitchell, Liam Livingstone (c), Rob Jones, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood, George Bell, Jack Blatherwick

Worcestershire

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Michael Bracewell, Jack Haynes, Adam Hose, Mitchell Santner, Kashif Ali, Ben Cox (wk), Ed Pollock, Adam Finch, Dillon Pennington, Patrick Brown

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction

Both teams will go into the match on the back of losses. Both teams have decent batting units and the chasing team should come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this contest of Vitality T20 Blast 2023.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

