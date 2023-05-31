The 16th fixture of the North Group Division of the 2023 T20 Vitality Blast Season will get underway between Northamptonshire and Warwickshire on Wednesday, May 31, at 11 PM IST.

Northamptonshire haven’t made an ideal start to their campaign and find themselves lower down the points table ranking at the No. 7 position with a dismal NRR of -1.047. While defeats in the opening two games have significantly lowered their morale as a team, a win against Derbyshire on Monday would have surely healed their wounds a fraction.

On the flip side, Warwickshire are at the top of their game and have won all three fixtures in this tournament. They are ranked number one in the points table and have a robust NRR of 1.824. Danny Briggs looked in outstanding form in the last game as his figures of 4/15 dismantled Lancashire's batting lineup, powering Warwickshire to a massive seven-wicket victory.

Northamptonshire will look to build upon their momentum from the last game and register another win on the board to get themselves going this season. Meanwhile, Warwickshire will aim to maintain their winning streak and try not to tinker around with their winning formula. Whatever the outcome may be, the game promises to be an exciting contest.

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Match Details:

Match: Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire, Match 16 (North Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: May 31, 2023, on Wednesday, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: County Cricket Ground, Northampton

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Pitch Report

The pitch at County Cricket Ground is a batting paradise. Teams have most often breached the 200-run mark in several domestic T20 competitions. The average first innings total in this ground is 175. The surface is expected to remain hard and true throughout the game.

Bowlers will have their task cut out as they will need to work out a plan to restrict the opposition batters. Otherwise, they will be up for some rude awakening.

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Weather Report

The temperature at Northampton is expected to range between 16 to 8 degree Celsius and will be cloudy for the most part.

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Probable Xl

Northamptonshire

They will likely go ahead with the same squad as the last game.

Probable Xl

Ricardo Vasconcelos, Chris Lynn, David Willey (c), Saif Zaib, Josh Cobb, Lewis McManus (wk), Tom Taylor, Andrew Tye, Graeme White, James Sales, Freddie Heldreich

Warwickshire

They will go unchanged into this fixture and would like to avoid tampering with their winning combination which has got them so much success

Probable Xl

Rob Yates, Alex Davies (c) (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, Chris Benjamin, Danny Briggs, Craig Miles, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction

If we go by the past statistics, Warwickshire has the upper hand over Northamptonshire as they have convincingly won 21 out of 38 T20 matches. It is no different in this tournament either as Warwickshire has the winning momentum on their side with three wins under their belt. If Warwickshire ticks all their boxes, an easy win awaits them in their upcoming fixture.

Prediction: Warwickshire to win the match.

Northamptonshire vs Warwickshire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sky Sports Cricket

Live Streaming: Fancode & Sky Go

