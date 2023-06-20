"Wanted one more tonight" - Stuart Broad after taking two wickets on day four of first Ashes Test

Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad admitted that he wanted one more breakthrough on day four of the first Ashes Test. Broad said that the ball moved about a fair bit, due to which England got two wickets towards the end of the day's play.

Broad helped England regain a foothold in the contest as he dismissed Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. Both batters edged the ball to Jonny Bairstow behind the stumps. Before that, Ollie Robinson sent David Warner packing to leave the tourists at 107-3 in pursuit of 281.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the day's play, the right-arm seamer said:

"I wanted one more tonight really, the ball was just moving a nice amount but those two scrapped really well at the end, I thought. It feels like if you can bash away, not much is happening, then one moves."

The 36-year-old had nabbed three scalps in the first innings, including Labuschagne and Warner, and will have a role to play on day five as England target an early series lead.

"You can almost feel like something is happening" - Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad. (Image Credits: Getty)

Broad further claimed that getting the crowd going undoubtedly feels like something is brewing in England's favour. The senior bowler added:

"Coming into that, if I can just whack the pitch as hard as I can and create a bit of movement and theatre. If you can get the crowd going and create a bit of theatre, you can almost feel like something is happening when it is not."

As for Australia, Usman Khawaja, who scored a classy hundred in the first innings, has a massive responsibility on his shoulders. The visitors will hope that the southpaw comes good on day five.

Australia set themselves 281 for victory after bowling England out for 273 in the second innings on day four. Joe Root and Ollie Pope started the day, but the hosts got bowled out in 66.2 overs. Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins took four wickets each.

