Warne reveals who he would pick to bat for his life

Abhishek Bajiya FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 213 // 11 Oct 2018, 19:32 IST

Three legends of the 90s.

Spin wizard Shane Warne revealed who would he rather pick to bat for his life while speaking to NDTV about his newly released autobiography- ' No Spin'. Both Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar and Brian Charles Lara are considered among the best batsmen to grace the game of cricket. There have been endless debates over the issue of who is the better batsman among two pioneers in the cricketing world.

This time, another legend of the generation, Shane Warne, took the hefty task of choosing between the Master Blaster and Prince of Trinidad. Warne who often speaks off his mind said he would choose the latter if a long total needs to be chased on the last day but if someone would bat for his life, it would be Sachin Tendulkar.

Sachin scored 15921 runs in 200 test he played, averaging 53.78 along with 18000+ runs in 463 ODIs comprising of 49 hundreds. He is the only player to hit 100 centuries and is far ahead of other players. On the other hand, Lara amassed 11953 runs in 133 test matches at a healthy average of 52.88 and scored 10000+ runs in 299 ODIs. The former Windies captain is the only man on the planet to score a test match quadruple century.

"Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar were quite easily the best two batsmen of my generation. It's very hard to split them. If you needed 400 to win on the last day of the Test match or the last innings, I would send Brian Lara out because he has more chance of making 200. If I wanted someone to bat for my life, day in and day out, then I will choose Sachin Tendulkar, because he was such a class act. But they are both terrific players, the best players I saw," Warne said on an exclusive chat with NDTV.

In his autobiography, he unveiled some incidents where he was offered bribes, his controversial personal life, match-fixing saga, and much more. Warne also mentioned his failure in Indian conditions in comparison to his staggering record in the rest of the world. He said, " It is not a regret. I had a finger and shoulder injury in two of the tours in India which was really disappointing. The Indian team back then had Sachin, Dravid, Ganguly, Laxman and Sehwag. It was very hard over there in India. It tried my level best but they were too good."

Warne said the book was an intensely personal account of his life and he is pretty honest about his relations with family and cricket.