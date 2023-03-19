"Was actually hoping Heady would get off to a flyer" - Mitchell Marsh after his whirlwind 66 against India in Vishakhapatnam

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh admitted that his exploits in the second ODI against India in Vishakhapatnam on Saturday surprised him. The towering all-rounder felt before the innings that opening partner Travis Head would go berserk in pursuit of a small target to level the series.

Marsh, who exploded with 81 off 65 deliveries in the first ODI in Mumbai, punished the Indian bowlers once again. The West Australian hammered an unbeaten 66 off 36 deliveries, laced with six fours and as many maximums, helping the tourists chase down 118 in 11 overs.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after Australia's ten-wicket win, Marsh stated that he enjoyed batting out there and felt getting the team off to a good start was critical.

"It was a bit of fun. When you're chasing a short total like that it's always important to get off to a good start. I was actually hoping Heady would get off to a flyer so I could nick and nudge them around. But we both got going and it was a lot of fun."

At the other end, Travis Head struck ten boundaries in his 30-ball 51, striking at 170. The duo stitched an unbroken stand of 121 to inflict one of India's heaviest ODI defeats.

Mitchell Starc's fifer paved the way for Mitchell Marsh's explosive innings

Mitchell Starc celebrates KL Rahul's wicket. (Credits: Getty)

It was Mitchell Starc's whose ninth five-wicket haul in ODIs gave Australia an early upper hand. The left-arm pacer continued his fantastic spell from the first game in Mumbai, where he picked up three wickets with the new ball.

Starc started the procession by dismissing Shubman Gill in the first over of the day and followed it up with the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and KL Rahul. The New South Wales paceman removed Mohammed Siraj for his fifer.

Sean Abbott picked up three wickets, with Nathan Ellis scalping two - including the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli, who top-scored for India with 31 from 35 deliveries. The visitors restricted India to just 117 - their lowest total against Australia at home.

The third and final ODI will take place on Tuesday in Chennai.

