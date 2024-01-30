Washington Sundar or Kuldeep Yadav - who should replace Ravindra Jadeja in playing 11 for 2nd Test vs England?

Team India suffered a shocking 28-run defeat in the Test series opener against England at Hyderabad. As the side looks to rebound from the unfathomable loss after being in a dominant position, they have been dealt a dagger blow with the injuries to Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul.

Seasoned domestic stars in middle-order Sarfaraz Khan, left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar, and all-rounder Washington Sundar have been added to India's squad for the second Test at Vizag.

The loss of Jadeja could have a detrimental effect on the side, considering he is the World's No.1 ranked Test all-rounder. Furthermore, Jadeja was India's top-scorer in the first innings with 87 and picked up five wickets.

The 35-year-old suffered a hamstring injury on Day 4 of the first Test, and it reared its ugly head when he was run out in the final innings.

However, India has a couple of spinners with Test experience - Kuldeep Yadav and the recently added Washington Sundar, who could be able replacements.

With India finding themselves in uncharted territory at home after losing the opening Test, they are in a virtual must-win situation. Hence, the selection between Sundar and Kuldeep as Jadeja's replacement could make a massive difference in the outcome of the Vizag Test.

On that note, let us break down the various factors to decide who among the duo should replace India's talismanic spin-bowling all-rounder.

#1 Bowling numbers point to Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep has been unlucky to miss out in Tests despite outstanding bowling numbers.

Considering Ravindra Jadeja is more of a bowling all-rounder at home, should the selection hinge on the bowling numbers between Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar, there is only one winner.

Kuldeep has Sundar beat on numbers in any way, share, or form, be it overall Tests or matches in India. The left-arm chinaman bowler has picked up a sensational 34 wickets in his eight Tests at an impressive average of 21.55, including three 5-wicket hauls.

Meanwhile, Sundar boasts only four Tests and has struggled with the ball, averaging almost 50 for his six scalps. Kuldeep's advantage over Sundar grows wider if there is more weightage to their numbers at home in Tests.

The 29-year-old has picked up 16 wickets in four home Tests at an excellent average of 28.81, while the off-spin of Sundar has yielded him a dismal two wickets in three games at home.

Should the ongoing Ranji Trophy be considered an indicator of recent red-ball form, Kuldeep still wins over Sundar with four wickets to one in their lone outings.

Thus, if the better Test bowler is the criteria for replacing Jadeja, Kuldeep's selection over Sundar is as straightforward as they come.

#2 Sundar's batting makes him the better like-to-like replacement

Sundar's batting was critical in India winning the famous Brisbane Test in 2021.

With a shaky middle-order in the absence of Virat Kohli and a potentially challenging pitch on offer in Vizag, India could look for a spin-bowling all-rounder in the Ravindra Jadeja mold over a specialist spinner.

While Kuldeep Yadav is no mug with the bat, his numbers pale in comparison to Washington Sundar's when it comes to batting prowess. The southpaw averages an incredible 66.25 in his four Tests with three half-centuries, including the crucial 62 in India's memorable Gabba victory in 2021.

The 24-year-old also scored 85* and 96* in the first and fourth Tests of India's home series against England in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep averages only a tick above ten with the bat in eight Tests, and the number drops to a woeful 5.60 at home.

Though their first-class batting numbers are closer, with Sundar's average of 31.91 and Kuldeep's at 22.41, the former is undeniably the more accomplished batter.

#3 Kuldeep adds variety to the spin department and was part of the original squad

Kuldeep's mystery spin might have helped outfox the innovative Ollie Pope.

By the unwritten rule of hierarchy that teams often follow in a close selection call, Kuldeep Yadav deserves the nod over Washington Sundar.

The Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer played his last Test for India in December 2022, while it has been almost three years since Sundar wore the Indian whites.

Kuldeep also picked up a five-wicket haul the last time he played red-ball cricket for India against Bangladesh at Chattogram. He was also originally part of the squad for the first two Tests.

Kuldeep adds more variety to an Indian spin arsenal that already boasts a left-arm spinner and an off-spinner in Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin certainties to feature in the playing XI. With a similar bowling style to Ashwin, Sundar could be a redundant selection that only adds to the one-dimensional nature of India's spin roster.

A mystery wrist spinner like Kuldeep could have been what the doctor ordered for India in the second innings of the opening Test when Ollie Pope was painting his match-winning knock of 196.

In conclusion, it is fair to say Kuldeep Yadav warrants a place in the Indian XI as Jadeja's replacement in the second Test by most parameters.

The only case for Sundar over Kuldeep is if India prefers their third spinner to contribute heavily with the bat in reaction to their fourth-innings collapse.

Advantage: Kuldeep Yadav

