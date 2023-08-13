Wasim Jaffer sums up Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill's opening partnership in 4th T20I vs WI with hilarious video

Team India openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill shone with the bat in the fourth T20I of the ongoing five-match series against West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday, August 12.

Jaiswal and Gill stitched together a mammoth 165-run partnership, helping the Men in Blue level the series by chasing down a 179-run target quite comfortably with three overs and nine wickets to spare. Notably, the two youngsters equalled the record for the highest-ever opening stand by an Indian pair in T20Is.

Reacting to the batting exploits of the two batters, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer posted a hilarious video on his Instagram handle.

He posted:

Jaiswal and Gill's partnership came to an end after the latter was dismissed for 77 in the 16th over of the run chase. Jaiswal, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on 84 and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

"We have a long way to go" - Yashasvi Jaiswal on his pairing with Shubman Gill

Speaking to reporters after the fourth T20I, Yashasvi Jaiswal suggested that his pairing with Shubman Gill should not be compared to Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan's. He mentioned that the two senior batters are legends of the game, while Gill and him still have a long way to go in their respective careers.

Jaiswal said:

"What they (Rohit and Shikhar) have done is amazing. They are legends of the game. I just think that we just need to go and try doing what we can do. We have a long way to go."

Notably, Jaiswal has succeeded in making a mark on his debut tour. He was the standout batter for India in the two-match Test series, amassing 266 runs from three innings. He has had a promising start to his T20I career too, as he delivered a match-winning knock in just his second appearance.

With the five-match series levelled at 2-2, the upcoming fifth and final encounter promises to be a thrilling affair. The deciding contest will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Sunday, August 13.