Watch: Aaron Finch's furious reaction as Steve Smith gets him run out

India and Australia are playing the third and final ODI of the series at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today. Australia won the first match of the series by ten wickets but India came back strongly in the second ODI, winning by 36 runs and making the third match the series decider.

In the third ODI, Australia won the toss and decided to bat first. The visitors got off to a poor start with the bat as both the Australian openers -- David Warner and Aaron Finch -- were sent back to the pavilion within the first nine overs. Skipper Finch was very unfortunate as he got run out due to a mix-up between him and Steve Smith.

It was the ninth over of the Australian innings. On the fifth ball of the over, Steve Smith guided the ball towards the point region with a soft hand and wanted to take a single. Watching Smith rushing ahead and taking the initiative, Aaron Finch, standing at the non-striker's end, also took off. The fielder at point, Ravindra Jadeja, showing his agility, quickly grabbed the ball and threw it at the keeper's end.

What happened next was really unfortunate for the Australian skipper. Smith refused the run and hurried back to the crease, leaving Finch stranded. It was too late by then and he had gone far beyond his crease.

Capitalizing on the mix-up, Shreyas Iyer threw the ball to Mohammed Shami, who dismantled the bails to dismiss the captain of the visiting team, who was visibly furious as he took the long walk back to the dressing room.

https://www.bcci.tv/videos/144657/mix-up-not-out-run-out-finch-departs

We can see in this video how Aaron Finch lost his wicket due to poor coordination with Steve Smith. Finch scored only 19 runs in the match.