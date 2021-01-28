Watch: Ajinkya Rahane shakes a leg with daughter on Day 1 of quarantine

Team India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane had a fun day out with his daughter on day one of his quarantine in Chennai.

The Mumbai trio of Ajinkya Rahane, opener Rohit Sharma and medium-pacer Shardul Thakur arrived in the southern city on Tuesday for Team India's upcoming Tests against England.

Ajinkya Rahane’s wife Radhika posted a video on her Instagram handle, in which the father-daughter duo are seen dancing to “The Finger Family” nursery rhyme. Rahane’s footwork, just like when he is batting, looks rather assured.

Sharing the video, Radhika wrote:

"My entertainment in quarantine."

Having led the team to a stunning series victory in Australia in the absence of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane will go back to being the vice-captain in the upcoming England Tests.

Apart from Kohli, Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya, who missed out on the Test series in Australia owing to injuries, have also been included in the squad for the England series.

Members of the England team arrived in Chennai on Wednesday, having routed Sri Lanka 2-0 in their home turf. Skipper Joe Root led from the front, with knocks of 228 and 186 in the two Tests. He was named man of the series for his efforts.

Ajinkya Rahane has a poor Test record against England

Although on a high following the success Down Under, Ajinkya Rahane will be keen to improve upon his disappointing Test record against England.

In 13 Tests, Ajinkya Rahane has only managed 619 runs against England at an average of 25.79. His sole century against the opposition was the famous 103 at Lord’s.

In India, his record against England is even more disappointing. In three home Tests, the 32-year-old has only managed 63 runs at an average of 12.60 and a best of 26.

Ajinkya Rahane, more than anyone else, will be aware that his numbers against England don’t do justice to his talent.

Overall, Rahane has scored 4471 runs in 69 Tests, averaging 42.58 with 12 hundreds, the last of which was registered at the MCG in the come-from-behind triumph.