Watch: Australian debutant dismisses KL Rahul cheaply on day one of Nagpur Test

Australia's debutant Todd Murphy claimed his maiden Test wicket as KL Rahul departed just before closing on Day 1 of the first Test in Nagpur on February 9. The youngster took a return catch as the right-hander chipped it back to the bowler.

The dismissal came in the 22nd over of the innings when India looked to bat through the session wicketless. However, KL Rahul played a half-hearted shot to give Murphy his first international wicket and Australia a much-needed breakthrough

Rohit Sharma and Rahul shared a 76-run stand, with the Indian captain scoring 13 off the first over from Pat Cummins. After the vice-captain's departure, Ravichandran Ashwin walked out as India walked out at 77-1 by the close.

Ravindra Jadeja's fifer bowls Australia out for 177

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates a wicket with his teammates. (Credits: Getty)

The first innings at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur saw Australia get bowled out for 177 as Marnus Labuschagne top-scored with 49 off 123 deliveries. The tourists won the toss but lost Usman Khawaja and David Warner cheaply within five overs.

The two most significant partnerships from the visitors were of 82 between Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. It was followed by a 53-run stand between Alex Carey and Peter Handscomb. Nevertheless, they couldn't build on the same and are under pressure going into Day 2.

Jadeja, playing his first game in over five months, went wicketless in the first session but turned the game around in the second. The left-arm spinner got rid of Labuschagne and Smith within the space of a few overs. His 11th Test fifer came after removing Peter Handscomb for 30.

In the second innings, apart from Murphy, no other bowler looked as threatening as Australia failed to create enough chances.

They will be looking to have a better Day 2 to have any chance in this game. A win or a draw in this four-Test series should be enough for Pat Cummins and Co. to seal their spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in June.

