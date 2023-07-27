(Watch) Ben Stokes left stunned as Mitchell Starc dismantles his off-stump on day 1 at Oval

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc produced a corker of a delivery to dismiss England captain Ben Stokes on Day 1 of the fifth Ashes Test at the Kennington Oval. The left-hander had to walk back for a single-figure score as Australia got a massive wicket.

The dismissal occurred in the 39th over of the innings as Starc was on for a short burst. The delivery from the 33-year-old was pitched up and squared up Stokes. He looked to turn it away, but it swung a fraction after pitching and uprooted the off-stump, leaving the all-rounder stunned.

The 32-year-old had hurt Australia multiple times in this series, notably smashing 155 and almost taking England over the line while chasing a mammoth 371. The left-hander also struck 80 in the first innings of the 3rd Test at Headingley to help the hosts cut down the lead significantly.

Ben Stokes loses the toss for the first time in 2023 Ashes

Ben Stokes. (Image Credits: Getty)

It was also the first time in this series that the toss fell in favour of the Aussie captain Pat Cummins and he chose to field first. Australia dropped a couple of chances in the first hour as England stitched a 62-run opening stand.

However, the tourists came roaring back, getting Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root, who managed only 5 runs. Harry Brook counterattacked and added 111 with Moeen Ali before the returning Todd Murphy got the latter.

Australia lead the five-Test series by 2-1, winning the first two matches at Edgbaston and Lord's. The home side came roaring back at Headingley to win by 3 wickets. Their hopes of levelling the series in Manchester ended as persistent rains washed out the entire day 5. At tea, England are 250-7, with Mark Wood and Chris Woakes at the crease.

Should Australia avoid defeat at the Oval, they will win their first series on English soil since 2001.