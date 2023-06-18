[Watch] Cameron Green's one-handed stunner the highlight of Australia's strong comeback in Edgbaston

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has once again proved why he is so highly rated as a fielder in the gully region. The lanky cricketer completed a brilliant catch to send back England opener Ben Duckett during the first Ashes 2023 Test in Edgbaston on Sunday, Day 3.

Skipper Pat Cummins got the ball to pitch on a good length and straighten with his angle from round the wicket. Duckett tried to punch the ball but was nowhere near covering the line. This led to a loose shot and Green completed a stunning one-handed diving catch to his left.

The Cameron Green catch that led to the Shubman Gill dismissal in India's second innings of the World Test Championship final seemed a bit controversial. However, he appeared to have completed this catch brilliantly and showed again his knack for taking such spectacular catches in the gully region. Here's a video:

Australia made further inroads by sending back both openers

The overcast conditions in Edgbaston seemed to work perfectly for Australia as Scott Boland ensured England lost another wicket in the next over. Zak Crawley tried to get outside the line of the off-stump to deal with the nip-backer that Boland bowls in that channel.

However, the pacer got the delivery to straighten from that angle and took Crawley by surprise. He could only manage to edge it back to the wicketkeeper and England now seem to be in deep trouble. Here's a video of Crawley's dismissal:

Rain has stopped play at the time of writing, but the conditions seem perfect for the Australian bowlers to make further inroads into England's batting. The hosts lead by just 35 runs and both Joe Root and Ollie Pope on 0*. It will be interesting to see if they batten down the hatches or England counter attack to score quick runs.

Poll : 0 votes