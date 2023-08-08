[Watch] Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal receives maiden cap from vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav ahead of IND vs WI 3rd T20I

Yashasvi Jaiswal received his debut cap from vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the third T20I against West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, August 8.

The left-handed batter replaced opener Ishan Kishan, who returned with scores of 6(9) and 27(23) in the first two games. The axe came after the wicketkeeper-batter failed to score a fifty in his last 16 T20Is.

The official broadcaster Jio Cinema shared a video where Jaiswal can be seen receiving a T20I cap from Yadav with words of wisdom on the special occasion.

Watch the video below:

Jaiswal was included in the T20I squad for the five-game T20I series against West Indies following his exploits for Rajasthan Royals in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League.

The left-handed batter amassed 635 runs in 14 matches at a stunning strike rate of 163.61, including one ton and five half-centuries. The 21-year-old recently made his Test debut against West Indies, scoring 171. He finished with 266 runs in two games.

West Indies opt to bat against India; Yashasvi Jaiswal makes his debut

West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and opted to bat first in the third T20I against India. Jason Holder, who picked up a niggle to his knee in the last game, made a way for Roston Chase.

Hardik Pandya and Co., on the other hand, made three changes. Besides Yashasvi Jaiswal’s debut, fit-again Kuldeep Yadav replaced Ravi Bishnoi in the playing XI.

The hosts are currently leading the five-game series 2-0. They beat the Men in Blue by four runs and two wickets in the first two T20Is, respectively.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (w), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

