Watch: Dinesh Karthik shares a sneak peek of India's practice session in England

Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has been in England since June working as a commentator for Sky Sports. Team India are also in the country, gearing up to play a 5-match Test series which commences on August 4.

Karthik recently posted a clip of the Indian Test squad practicing in the nets. Karthik also mentioned in the story that he misses being part of the training sessions for Team India. The 36-year old shared the following story and captioned:

"So lovely to see the boys practice today"

Dinesh Karthik has been receiving rave reviews for his commentary skills ever since he began his stint in June. So far, he has covered the WTC final and England's bilateral series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He is currently working with Sky Sports for the Hundred. He will step back into the field in September to represent the Kolkata Knight Riders in the second phase of IPL 2021.

I want to represent India in at least one of the next two World Cups: Dinesh Karthik

Recently, while speaking on the podcast '22 Yarns' With Gaurav Kapur, Dinesh Karthik revealed that he is still not done with international cricket. The 36-year -old stated that he desires to be a part of the Indian T20 team in at leasr one of the upcoming World Cups.

"I want to play the sport as long as I am fit. I want to represent India in at least one World Cup of the next two, I think one is in Dubai and the next is in Australia. I had a fab time with the Indian T20 team till the time I was dropped due to an unsuccessful World Cup campaign," said Dinesh Karthik.

He then concluded by saying:

"I still play in the IPL for KKR. India does need a pure middle-order batsman. They have a lot of top-order batsmen who they slot in the middle-order. Barring Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, there is no one who is a middle-order batsman. They all bat for their franchises from opening to No.3, with only exception being Rishabh Pant who bats at No.4."

