Watch: Fans crowd local hospital in Ranchi where Virat Kohli's injury was examined

The video goes on to prove that Virat is seen as a demi-God by fans

by Umaima Saeed Video 17 Mar 2017, 18:50 IST

Latest visuals from Ranchi where @imVkohli is coming out after getting an MRI done. No Update from @BCCI yet #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/SWWL7vx72f — Yash Chawla (@chawla_yash) March 16, 2017

Virat Kohli is a fan favourite everywhere he goes

What’s the story?

Ranchi's cricket fans turned up in large numbers outside the local hospital where Indian captain Virat Kohli was taken for a shoulder scan, reported NDTV sports. Kohli was well-safeguarded by armed men, who made sure he was safely escorted from the hospital to his car.

One of the most loved Indian cricketers, the 28-year old was greeted by flashbulbs and chants of ‘Kohli-Kohli’, but he didn't interact with the fans and quickly made his way to the car.

In case you didn’t know…

An injured Virat Kohli left the field on Thursday, in the 40th over of the Australian innings, after hurting his right shoulder after awkwardly landing near the mid-on boundary rope in his attempt to save a Peter Handscomb boundary.

He was taken to a local hospital in the Jharkhand capital where a scan revealed a "strain" but BCCI’s statement said there was "no serious concern" about his injury.

The heart of the matter

Considering Kohli's vitality to the Indian outfit in the delicately poised Border-Gavaskar series, there was huge interest in his injury update, not just among the media but also in MS Dhoni’s city Ranchi, which made its Test debut yesterday.

A twitter handle by the name of Yash Chawla uploaded a video of the fan mob outside the hospital. The video further prompted former England captain Michael Vaughan to compare Kohli to Premier League footballers.

A small insight into How Indian cricket players are bigger stars than Premier League Football players over here !!! https://t.co/QhIYgh46tw — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 17, 2017

Virat, who was in the form of his life when he scored four double Test centuries in four consecutive series, hasn’t produced a stellar performance in the ongoing series so far. This has prompted critics to say that captaincy pressure is interfering with his natural game.

What’s next?

India trail Australia by 331 runs after Day 2 of the Ranchi Test. KL Rahul played a brilliant innings of 67 runs and Murali Vijay remained not out on 42 off 122 balls at the close of play. And in all likeliness, Virat Kohli will be back to the field tomorrow, if the fall of wickets demands.

Author’s Take

Kohli, once known as an arrogant man from the capital, has slowly but surely cemented his place not just in the team but also in the hearts of millions of fans, as is very evident from the Twitter video. The young Indian captain, who averages 50 and above in all three formats of the game, deserves all the love in return for his heroics for team India.