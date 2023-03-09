[Watch] India's Mohammed Shami castles Peter Handscomb with an absolute jaffa during IND vs AUS 4th Test

Mohammed Shami gave India a crucial breakthrough on Day 1 of the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad when he dismissed Peter Handscomb for 17 runs with an absolute beauty.

Handscomb was batting deep in his crease and was happy to play beside the line of the ball rather than covering his off-stump. While the depth of the crease helped him in tackling the short-ball barrage from Umesh Yadav, Shami had other ideas.

With a brilliant seam position, Mohammed Shami hit a good length and got the ball to just straighten enough and beat Peter Handscomb's bat. The ball crashed into his off-stump, sending the pole cartwheeling, which was a joyous sight for any fast bowler.

Here's a video of the dismissal:

India have come storming back into the first innings in the final session on Day 1

The first session was arguably a draw as neither team seemed to be on top. But Australia captain Steve Smith and opener Usman Khawaja consolidated the first innings in the second session and at 151/2, it seemed like the visitors were going to take the honors on Day 1.

However, Ravindra Jadeja's disciplined line and length was rewarded as Smith's lapse in concentration saw him chop one on to his stumps. Handscomb did play some delightful strokes and looked comfortable against spin. With Shami ending his stay at the crease, the hosts have now bounced back.

If India can pick up a couple more wickets with the new ball before the close of play, they will have done really well after losing the toss.

The conditions are still good for batting and Khawaja will want the support of Cameron Green and others to try and get a big first-innings score. It promises to be a cracking final hour of play on Day 1.

