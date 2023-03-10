[Watch] Indian captain Rohit Sharma jokingly threatens to hit Ishan Kishan for dropping water bottle

There was a funny incident on Day 1 of the Ahmedabad Test as Indian skipper Rohit Sharma ‘threatened’ to hit Ishan Kishan after the latter dropped a water bottle on the ground. It was all in good humor though.

Australia won the toss and batted first in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which began on Thursday, March 9. Aussie opener Usman Khawaja struck a brilliant 104* off 251 balls as the visitors went to stumps at 255/4.

Indian bowlers had to toil hard for most of the day as Australia enjoyed the ascendancy on a good batting surface. The Indian skipper, though, retained his humorous side. In the second session of the day, keeper-batter Kishan, who is not part of the playing XI, came out with water bottles for Indian cricketers.

As he ran back after completing his water boy duties, Rohit handed a water bottle back to the youngster. However, in a rush, he dropped it to the ground. In the mood to have some fun, the Indian skipper threatened to hit him for dropping the bottle, raising his hand in a hilarious way.

Kishan picked up the dropped bottle and continued running back. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

“They probably didn't get the rhythm” - Former pacer analyzes India’s bowling performance

While the pitch in Ahmedabad seems much better than the ones used in the previous three Tests, former India pacer Ajit Agarkar reckons that the hosts will be a bit disappointed with their bowling performance on Day 1.

Speaking on Star Sports, he opined:

"I can understand that the ball doesn't help you that much in the end, but if you have to be critical, probably the direction was not that good at the start, considering both (Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav) of them are such experienced bowlers. They probably didn't get the rhythm or couldn't figure out what the pitch was doing."

Agarkar, however, praised Shami for making a good comeback and picking up two key wickets. He commented:

"When the conditions are favorable for batting in India, it is not easy for the bowlers, but despite that, Shami picked up two important wickets. They have more work ahead tomorrow, especially since the ball is still new."

Shami ended with figures of 2/65 from 17 overs, while Yadav went wicketless in 15 overs.

