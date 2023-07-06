[Watch] “It’s within the rules of the game” - Tim Paine shares old video of Jonny Bairstow waiting for batter to lift his leg to effect stumping

Former Australian captain Tim Paine has shared a video on his Twitter handle in which Jonny Bairstow is seen waiting for the batter to lift his stumps after leaving a delivery alone so that he can effect a stumping.

The England camp has been extremely critical of Australia for effecting a contentious stumping of Bairstow during the second innings of the Lord’s Test in the ongoing Ashes 2023.

The England keeper-batter was dismissed for 10 as he walked out of his crease immediately after leaving a delivery from Cameron Green. Aussie keeper Alex Carey caught Bairstow out of his crease by throwing down the stumps and the England batter had to walk back since the ball was not deemed ‘dead’.

Both England and Australia have traded barbs in the wake of the incident, with the hosts questioning Aussie’s sportsmanship spirit and the visitors hitting back by pointing to the rules.

On Thursday, July 6, Paine re-shared a clip on his Twitter handle in which Bairstow, while representing Yorkshire in 2014, can be seen stumping a batter in a cheeky manner. After the batter left a ball alone, the keeper held the ball near the stumps and took off the bails as soon as the batter lifted his back leg for a brief moment.

Defending his act, Bairstow is heard in the video, while giving an interview, as saying:

“It’s just luck of the draw. It’s just something that we can’t really practice and just one of those that goes your way. Delighted to have got that one. It’s just one of those things. It’s within the rules of the game and that’s how it is."

Paine shared the clip of the stumping with four ‘face with tears of joy’ emojis.

“A lot of hypocrisy” - Paine on Bairstow controversy

Earlier, Paine was critical of the England camp for their extreme reactions over Bairstow’s stumping. He accused the hosts of hypocrisy. During an interaction on SEN Breakfast, Paine was asked about the controversy. He replied:

"Expected from them, to be honest. It's funny cricket. I have heard a few people talk about it last few weeks and everyone is guilty of it in cricket, everyone likes to use the spirit of cricket as a defense when something doesn't go your way."

The former Australian captain added:

"The simple answer is just to play within the laws of the game, isn't it, and let the umpires do their jobs. Pretty predictable. A lot of hypocrisy, that's for sure, coming out of the English."

Meanwhile, England will take on Australia in the third Ashes 2023 Test in Headingley from Thursday, July 6.

