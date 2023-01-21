[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah resumes bowling in the nets ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Jasprit Bumrah has resumed bowling in the nets as he aims to regain full fitness ahead of India's crucial four-Test home series against Australia. The series will be a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer shared a video on his Instagram account on Saturday, January 21, in which he was seen facing Bumrah in the nets. The fast bowler has been on the sidelines due to a back injury.

However, much to the delight of Indian fans, he has begun training for his much-awaited return. You can view Iyer's Instagram post below:

Jasprit Bumrah was last seen in action during the Men in Blue's home T20I series against Australia in September last year. The 29-year-old injured his back again during the rubber and was ruled out of the subsequent T20 World Cup 2022.

The right-arm seamer also did not feature in the bilateral series against New Zealand and Bangladesh. While he was named in the squad for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this month, he had to miss out with a slight discomfort he felt during post-recovery training in Mumbai.

Jasprit Bumrah is not a part of India's squad for first two Tests of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India and Australia are set to compete in a four-match Test series in February and March. India have announced their squad for the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Jasprit Bumrah has not been named in the squad for the opening two games. It remains to be seen if he will be added to the side for the remaining two matches of the important series.

The Test series opener between the two cricketing giants will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur from February 9. The ensuing Tests will be played across three venues in Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad.

Following the red-ball matches, India and Australia will also compete in a three-match ODI series, beginning on March 17.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes