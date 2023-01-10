[WATCH] KL Rahul is bowled around his legs for 39 in 1st India vs Sri Lanka ODI

Team India’s wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul was dismissed for 39 off 29 balls in somewhat unlucky fashion during the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, the Men in Blue got off to an excellent start courtesy of openers Rohit Sharma (83 off 67) and Shubman Gill (70 off 60). Virat Kohli also looked in great form and went on to complete his century in the 47th over of India's innings.

Coming in at No. 5, Rahul tried to carry on the great work done by the top three. He too looked in fine touch, slapping four fours and a six. However, just when it seemed like the 30-year-old would go on to compile a big score, he was dismissed in somewhat strange fashion.

In the 41st over, Rahul attempted to paddle Sri Lankan pacer Kasun Rajitha round the corner. The dangerous looking batter was, however, done in by the slower ball on his pads.

The delivery gently flicked his back thigh and went on to dislodge the leg-stump. A dejected Rahul had to walk back, knowing very well he had missed a great opportunity to notch up a big score.

Rohit, Gill shine before Rahul’s cameo

Indian openers displayed terrific form in the first ODi in Guwahati after being asked to bat first. The duo added 143 in 19.4 overs. While Gill struck 11 fours in his 70, Team India skipper Rohit smacked nine fours and three sixes in his 83.

Kohli, who was dropped on 52, went on to punish the Sri Lankan bowlers and was batting on 108 off 83 after 47 overs, with India's score having crossed the 350-run mark.

Shreyas Iyer (28) and Hardik Pandya (14) failed to make use of a batting beauty in Guwahati.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka

