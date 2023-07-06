[Watch] Mark Wood’s 153kmph yorker sends Usman Khawaja’s stumps flying on Day 1 of 3rd Ashes Test

Mark Wood made a quick impact on his return to England’s playing XI on Day 1 of the third Ashes Test at Leeds, Headingley on Thursday (July 6).

The speedster, who didn’t play the first two Tests, first troubled the visitors with his searing pace, clocking the fastest over at the venue. He then dismissed Australian opener Usman Khawaja, who shone for Australia in the last two Tests.

The incident took place in the 13th over of Australia’s innings when Wood bowled a 95mph speed inswinger that knocked Khawaja’s leg-stump. It was a full, straight delivery with a hint of swing onto the stumps. Khawaja went forward to play an on-drive but missed it altogether. He celebrated the wicket in style and the crowd erupted in joy.

Watch Usman Khawaja’s dismissal below:

Mark Wood replaced James Anderson for England in 3rd Ashes Test

Mark Wood replaced James Anderson, who failed to prove his mettle in the first two Tests, for England in the third Ashes Test on Thursday. The 33-year-old has so far scalped 90 wickets in 28 Tests, including 27 wickets in eight Tests against Australia, barring the ongoing Test. The right-arm pacer is rated highly for his ability to bowl at a consistent pace of 150+.

Besides Wood, England brought in all-rounders Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali to fill the void created by vice-captain Ollie Pope, who has been ruled out of remaining Tests due to a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, Josh Tongue was rested for the third Test despite taking five wickets in the second Test.

On the other hand, Australia included Todd Murphy as a replacement for injured off-spinner Nathan Lyon - ruled out of the remainder of the Ashes due to a calf injury. Meanwhile, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and pacer Scott Boland replaced Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood, respectively.

England must win the ongoing third Test to stay live in Ashes 2023. They are 0-2 behind in the five-match Test series.

England Playing XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood.

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland.

Click here to follow the 3rd Test live updates.

