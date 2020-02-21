No-ball robs Poonam Yadav of fifer [Watch]

Australia v India - ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup

India Women beat Australia Women by 17 runs in the opening Group A game of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Friday. Poonam Yadav spun a web around the Australian batters and ended with figures of 4/19, the best for an Indian Women's bowler in tournament history. She could have had her fifth wicket as well, but the ball bounced twice before hitting the stumps.

The incident occurred in the 18th over when Yadav was bowling to Ashleigh Gardner, who dragged a delivery back onto the stumps. But when the umpires checked the footage, they saw that the ball had pitched twice before reaching Gardner and thus called it a no-ball. As per rules, if the ball pitches twice, it has to be deemed a no-ball.

While Poonam missed out on a five-wicket haul, the no-ball did not have any impact on India as they cruised to a comfortable win.

Batting first, India put up a target of 132 on the board with a late onslaught from Deepti Sharma. In the defense of the target, Yadav’s four wickets and Shikha Pandey’s three wickets took India home. Despite Alyssa Healy’s 35-ball 51, defending champions Australia were stunned in front of their home crowd.