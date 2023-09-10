[Watch] Rahkeem Cornwall marches back to the dugout with the second Red card issued in CPL history 

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023 witnessed its second Red card being issued in the first innings of the game between the Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors in Trinidad on Sunday, September 10.

Barbados Royals, led by West Indies T20 skipper Rovman Powell, were guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate. It saw the side penalized with only three fielders outside the circle for the penultimate over and then field only ten players for the final over of their bowling innings.

The current edition of the CPL instituted a unique red-card rule to overcome the increasingly slow over rates. It states that the fielding side will be asked to play with a fielder less should they be behind time entering the final over. They will also have a fifth and sixth fielder inside the circle if behind at the start of the 18th and 19th over.

All-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall, who scored a majestic 45-ball century a week ago, was forced to leave the field for the last over.

Here is the video of the second red card being issued in CPL history:

Fortunately for the Royals, the penalty did not cost too much as they conceded 20 runs but picked up five wickets to end the innings.

Guyana surrendered a strong position at 107/1 in 11.3 overs to finish at 181/9 in their 20 overs. In reply, last season's table-toppers are 116/4 in 14 overs, requiring another 66 off the final six overs, with skipper Rovman Powell and veteran Jason Holder at the crease.

While Guyana has been undefeated thus far in the tournament, the Royals are in a virtual must-win situation, with only three wins in eight games and sitting fourth on the points table.

Sunil Narine was the first player to walk off the field due to the Red card rule

Kieron Pollard has expressed his anger over the new Red Card rule.

The first-ever red card was handed out in Caribbean Premier League (CPL) history during the first innings of match No.12 between the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and St.Kitts and Nevis Patriots on August 27.

It saw the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) skipper Kieron Pollard give marching orders to ace spinner Sunil Narine for the final over of the innings. However, contrary to the ongoing game, TKR paid a heavy price for fielding ten players in that instance. Patriots' skipper Sherfane Rutherford smashed veteran Dwayne Bravo for 18 runs off the final over to lead his side to 178/5 in their 20 overs.

Despite emerging victorious in the contest, Pollard expressed his disgust over the Red Card rule during the post-match presentation by saying:

"To be honest, it will take away the hard work everyone has done (prior to the penalties). We are like the pawns and we are going to do what we are told. We are going to play as fast as we can. If you are penalized for 30-45 seconds in a tournament like this, it is absolutely ridiculous."

As far as the on-field performances go, TKR has been impressive throughout the season, leading the points table with five wins and two losses after eight games.

They will take on the St.Lucia Kings in their penultimate league match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad in the second game of the double-header today.