[Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin draws first blood; sends back dangerous Ben Duckett during Day 1 of first IND vs ENG Test

England opener Ben Duckett's promising innings came to an end after a brilliant piece of bowling from India's Ravichandran Ashwin during Day 1 of the first Test between the two teams at Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25.

Duckett expected the ball to turn, given the little evidence he had from both Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja bowling in tandem. The southpaw tried to defend a ball from around the wicket off the front foot, leaving a gap between the bat and pad trying to cover for the turn.

However, Ravichandran Ashwin's delivery went on with the angle and the on-field umpire had no hesitation in giving it out. Ben Duckett did go for a review, but the replays showed that the umpire's call would stand.

Here's the video:

The left-hander was understandably gutted as he had got off to a great start with 35 runs off 39 deliveries. This is the fourth time that Ashwin has dismissed Duckett in Tests.

Ben Duckett's wicket sparks a mini-collapse for England

Both Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley looked extremely comfortable against the Indian bowling as they added 55 runs for the first wicket. Duckett in particular looked to be aggressive against Jadeja, sweeping him for a couple of boundaries.

However, just when it looked like India were falling behind in the session, Ashwin delivered a breakthrough by sending back Duckett. Vice-captain Ollie Pope looked a bit jittery right from the get-go and his nerves eventually got the better of him. A fine low catch from Rohit Sharma at slip off Jadeja sent Pope back for just 1.

While Joe Root survived a close LBW call, India had another wicket in the form of Crawley. The batter tried to dance down the track and hit Ashwin past mid-on, but had to return to the dugout as Mohammed Siraj completed a wonderful catch.

England desperately need Root and Jonny Bairstow to form a partnership and ensure the Indian spinners do not run through the visitors' batting line-up.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App