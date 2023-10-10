[Watch] Reece Topley cleans up Shakib Al Hasan with an absolute corker in ENG vs BAN 2023 World Cup match

England bowler Reece Topley starred with the ball against Bangladesh in the 2023 World Cup match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday, October 10.

The left-arm pacer provided early breakthroughs for England, including the prized scalp of Shakib Al Hasan, to leave Bangladesh in despair.

Shakib’s dismissal took place in the sixth over of Bangladesh’s run chase. Topley bowled an absolute corner that surprised Shakib. The left-arm pacer bowled a delivery that straightened enough to beat the forward push and went onto crash into the top of the off-stump. It was indeed an unplayable delivery, reducing Bangladesh to 26/3 after 14.2 overs.

Topley also dismissed the likes of Tanzid Hasan (1 off 2) and Nahmul Hasan Shanto (golden duck) with five overs to spare.

Reece Topley shines after England post 364-9 in World Cup game

Asked to bat first, England scored 364/9 in their allotted 50 overs. Dawid Malan top-scored with 140 runs off 107 balls, including five sixes and 16 boundaries. He also shared 101 and 151-run partnerships with Jonny Bairstow (52 off 59) and Joe Root (82 off 68) for the first and second wickets, respectively. The defending champions, though, suffered a middle-order collapse.

Mahedi Hasan starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 4/71, while Shoriful Islam took three wickets. Taskin Ahmed and Shakib also settled for one wicket apiece.

At the time of writing, Bangladesh were 93/4 after 17 overs with Litton Das (64 of 56) and Mushfiiqur Rahim (16 off 27) at the crease.

Shakib Al Hasan and Co. will play their next game against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 13. England, meanwhile, will face off against Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on October 15.

