[Watch] Shakib AL Hasan cleans up Rohit Sharma with a ripper in 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh 

Team India captain Rohit Sharma failed to convert his start into a substantial score as he was dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan in the ODI series opener against Bangladesh on Sunday, December 4.

The right-handed batter looked in great touch in the encounter. However, Shakib got the better of him with a slider. The crafty left-arm spinner pitched one on the middle stump, and Rohit was undone while playing for the turn. The ball went on with the arm, ultimately crashing onto the stumps to send the batter packing.

Watch Rohit dismissal video below:

Shakib struck twice in his very first over, claiming the prized wickets of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, propelling his side to pole position. Bangladesh were off to a brilliant start after electing to bowl first at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, dismissing India's top three early.

Rohit Sharma returned to action after a short break

Rohit Sharma led Team India at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The batter struggled for form at the showpiece event, finishing with 116 runs from six matches at an average of 19.33.

The opening batter took some time off from the game following the Men in Blue's semi-final exit from the ICC event. Rohit was rested for the side's T20I as well as the ODI series in New Zealand last month.

The 35-year-old was unable to score big in his comeback game and will be aiming to come up with improved performances in the remaining two fixtures. The second and third ODIs will be played on December 7 and 10, respectively.

Following the 50-over matches, India and Bangladesh will lock horns in a two-match Test series. The first Test is scheduled to begin at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on December 14.

The second and final red-ball game is set to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from December 22.

