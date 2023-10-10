[Watch] Shakib Al Hasan uproots leg stump to dismiss Jonny Bairstow, break 115-run opening partnership in ENG vs BAN 2023 World Cup 

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan led from the front against England in their 2023 World Cup match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday, October 10.

The left-arm spinner provided the much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Jonny Bairstow and breaking the 115-run opening partnership.

The dismissal took place in the 18th over. Shakib bowled a slightly quicker delivery and the length wasn’t too full. Bairstow went back for the flick but the ball beat him for pace and burst past the inside edge to hit the leg stump. The zing bails lit up as the stumps got uprooted.

Bairstow departed for 52 runs off 59 balls, including eight boundaries. The wicketkeeper-batter registered his half-century after a gap of five innings. Interestingly, he was dismissed by another left-arm spinner in his last game.

Bangladesh opt to bowl first against England in World Cup match

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to field first against England in the World Cup match on Tuesday. They made one change as Mahmudullah replaced Mahedi Hasan.

At the toss, he said:

"We will field first. Little cooler than the other day and hopefully our pacers can get something out of the surface. We have one change. The way we fielded, we did not get the start we wanted but the way we believed was a pleasing side. We want to do the same thing but it is a different game and different mindset, but we want to be as calm as possible.”

England, meanwhile, also made a solitary change as Reece Topley replaced Moeen Ali in the playing XI.

For the uninitiated, Bangladesh came into the game following a six-wicket win against Afghanistan. England, on the other hand, lost their opening game by nine wickets against New Zealand.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (w/c), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

