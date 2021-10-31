T20 World Cup 2021, India vs NZ: [Watch] Virat Kohli falls to leg-spin yet again, Ish Sodhi gets his 2nd wicket

Ish Sodhi dismissed Virat Kohli again in a T20 World Cup clash in which the Indian team were looking at their skipper to rebuild the innings after the fall of the wickets of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in succession.

Kohli attempted for a half-hearted slog with less power and Trent Boult at long-on took the catch without breaking a sweat. You can view the dismissal below:

You can read how Kohli fell to Sodhi, courtesy of Sportskeeda's commentary experts below:

Ish Sodhi to Virat Kohli, OUT! KOHLI PERISHES NOW! Tossed up on a length outside off stump and Kohli has an enormous mow across the line. He is not to the pitch of the ball though and skies it off the bottom part of the bat towards long on, where Boult composes himself under the high ball and then ends Kohli's misery. India in a lot of trouble now! Virat Kohli c Boult b Sodhi 9 (17b 0x4 0x6)

Ish Sodhi wins the battle against Virat Kohli again

Virat Kohli has been sent back to the pavilion by leggie Ish Sodhi twice in the T20 World Cup. The last instance was in the 2016 T20 WC when he skied one of his tossed-up deliveries to hand Luke Ronchi a comfortable catch as India crumbled to 79 all out in their chase of 127.

Rishabh Pant soon followed his captain. This means Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja will have to play till the end to give India a chance at staying alive in the tournament.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

At the time of writing, India were 78 for 5 from 16 overs, with Hardik Pandya batting on 16 and Jadeja on 2.

Edited by S Chowdhury