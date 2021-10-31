[Watch] T20 World Cup 2021, India vs NZ: Adam Milne drops a dolly off Rohit Sharma on 0 at fine leg

Adam Milne spilling Rohit Sharma's catch at long leg after pulling the very first ball he faced in the T20 World Cup clash against New Zealand was a heart-stopper for millions of Indian fans watching the game.

Rohit Sharma, walking in at No. 3 was already a wide topic of discussion on Twitter. Milne dropping the catch was just one more reason for social media to go berserk.

Facing Trent Boult after Ishan Kishan was dismissed for trying to heave him over the rope, the seamer banged one short and Sharma pulled that one just for the other seamer to make a meal of the catch. Here's the narration of that drop, courtesy of Sportskeeda's commentary panel:

"Trent Boult to Rohit Sharma, DROPPED! OH DEAR! Banged into the track at the batter on middle and off stump. Rohit has a pull at it - like he always does. He is a touch late on the stroke though and top edges it towards fine leg, where Milne drops an absolute soda. Oh my! How costly is that going to be!"

You can watch the dropped catch below:

T20 World Cup, India vs NZ: The story so far after Rohit Sharma's scare

India didn't have the greatest of starts with Kishan sent back to the hut early. KL Rahul played some crisp shots for his 18 but was dismissed by Tim Southee as he attempted to pull one off a back of a length delivery on middle and off stump. Mitchell was the one to take the catch again as Rahul walked back.

Rohit Sharma was next as he tried to smash one to long-on only to find Martin Guptill coming in and putting in a dive to take the catch. The tight fielding unit means that the onus is on Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant to repair the innings as India were 41 for 3 at the time of writing.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar