Watch: Team India’s fun photoshoot ahead of Test series against England

Prior to Team India’s first Test against England starting this Friday, members of the home team took part in a fun photoshoot session.

BCCI posted a video on their social media accounts, in which Team India players are seen posing for the camera. From captain Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, most cricketers were seen smiling as they got clicked.

Intriguingly, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Rohit Sharma are not seen in the video clip.

Having thumped Australia in Australia, Team India will face England in a four-Test series at home. While India are on a high following the victory Down Under, England too are coming off an impressive 2-0 drubbing of Sri Lanka in their own den.

While the first two Tests of the India-England series will be played in Chennai, the third and fourth Test of the series will be held at the rebuilt Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What will be Team India’s combination for the first Test?

Team India's top and middle-order pretty much picks itself.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma are set to open following their successful partnerships in Australia. While Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli will occupy the No. 3 and No. 4 spots respectively.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will slot in at No. 5, and Rishabh Pant is likely to bat at No. 6, keeping his place in the side as the wicket-keeper batsman.

India, though, will have a fine balancing act to do when it comes to choosing their bowlers. There is still no clarity over whether all-rounder Hardik Pandya is fit to bowl in Tests and, as such, his selection in the playing XI remains under doubt.

Washington Sundar, who impressed with both bat and ball on debut in Brisbane, could thus retain his place in the team for the first Test.

Team India could go in with three spinners. Ravichandran Ashwin is a certainty in the starting XI, with either Kuldeep Yadav or Axar Patel coming in as the third spinner.

The Indian pace attack will be led by Jasprit Bumrah. The hosts will have a tough task to choose between Mohamed Siraj, who impressed in Australia and Ishant Sharma, who is making a comeback, as Bumrah’s fast bowling partner.

💬 My job becomes easy when @imVkohli is around: @ajinkyarahane88



🗣️🗣️ Vice-captain Rahane on his camaraderie with Captain Virat Kohli & driving #TeamIndia forward 🤜🏻🤛🏻 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/AW2cNYJ7RP — BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2021

Team India’s likely XI for first Test: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain) Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar/ Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav/ Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma/ Mohammed Siraj