[Watch] Team India undergo intense practice session ahead of IND vs WI 2nd T20I

Team India underwent a rigorous training session ahead of the second T20I against West Indies at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, August 6. The Men in Blue are all geared up for the battle and left no stone unturned in training after losing the opening game by four runs.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a picture of Team India players sweating it out in the nets during the final practice session.

The batting unit, including captain Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Shubman Gill, spent quality time in the nets following their failure to chase 150 in the opening game in Trinidad.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi, who didn’t feature in the opener, also practiced in the nets.

Wasim Jaffer suggests a couple of changes for Team India for second T20I

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has suggested a couple of changes for Team India in the second T20I. The cricketer-turned-commentator wants Yashavi Jaiswal to open in place of under-fire Ishan Kishan. The 45-year-old added that the Men in Blue must drop one spinner for a specialist batter.

Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo:

“I want to see Yashasvi Jaiswal. He should play as an opening batter. I want to see Jaiswal in place of Ishan Kishan. Ishan Kishan’s T20I form worries me. In the last 15 innings, he hasn’t even scored a 40, the strike rate is also too low. So, that’s a cause of concern. He also had an ordinary IPL season.”

He continued:

“If Axar comes at No. 8, you can afford to play only one among KulCha (Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal). Maybe, you might have to reduce one spinner as a forced change.”

Kishan is yet to score a half-century in last 15 T20Is. The left-handed batter has amassed 206 runs in last 15 games at a strike rate of 103.51. The 25-year-old, though, smashed three consecutive fifties in the three-match ODI series against Windies, which India won 2-1.

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal emerged as the pick of the bowlers for India in last T20I, returning with figures of 2/24, while Kuldeep Yadav finished with 1/20. Axar Patel, though, failed in both departments of the game, returning wicketless for 22 in his two overs. He then scored 13 runs off 11 balls and failed to take the team past the finish line.

