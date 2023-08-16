[WATCH] Throwback to Wahab Riaz's ruthless spell against Shane Watson in the 2015 ODI World Cup

Pakistan left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday, August 16, having last represented the country in December 2020. He will, however, continue to play in T20 franchise leagues around the world.

Riaz, 38, made his debut for Pakistan in 2008 and went on to represent the country in 27 Tests, 91 ODIs, and 36 T20Is. The pacer claimed 83 wickets in Test matches, 120 scalps in ODIs, and 34 in T20Is.

Sharing an official statement on X (formerly Twitter) regarding his international retirement, Riaz wrote:

"After an incredible journey, I've decided to retire from international cricket. Big thank you to PCB, my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me. Exciting times ahead in the world of franchise cricket!"

"As I bid farewell to this chapter, I am thrilled to embark on a new adventure in franchise cricket, where I hope to entertain and inspire audiences while competing against some of the best talents in the world,” he added.

The pacer made a stunning Test debut, claiming 5/63 against England at The Oval in August 2010.

Reliving Wahab Riaz's legendary spell against Shane Watson in the 2015 World Cup

The Pakistan pacer bowled a barrage of short balls at Shane Watson. (Pic: Getty Images)

While the Pakistan pacer claimed a five-fer against India in the 2011 ODI World Cup semi-final at Mohali in a losing cause, he is most remembered for his fiery spell against Australia, Shane Watson in particular, during the 2015 ODI World Cup quarter-final in Adelaide.

After Josh Hazlewood’s 4/35 saw Pakistan getting bundled out for 213 in 49.5 overs, an easy victory seemed on the cards for the hosts. The scorecard will tell you that Australia ‘eased’ home in 33.5 overs, with six wickets in hand. But the Aussies, and specifically Watson, would have no qualms in admitting that Riaz bowled one of the most memorable spells in World Cup history without being rewarded.

After Sohail Khan trapped Aaron Finch lbw for 2, Riaz took out David Warner (24) with short and wide delivery. Another well-directed short ball at the body resulted in Australian captain Michael Clarke’s (8) wicket as the batter lobbed a simple catch to forward short leg.

What followed was a spectacular exhibition of short-pitched stuff, with Watson looking all at sea. Only the Australian batter would know how he survived the sensational spell. In fact, he could have been dismissed on 4 when he had a wild swing at a bouncer, only for Rahat Ali to put down a sitter at fine leg.

Riaz ran in hard and kept banging deliveries at Watson’s body. That’s not all, he even had a go at the Aussie all-rounder, tempting him to lose focus and play a rash shot.

To his credit, Watson survived and remained unbeaten on 64 off 66 balls. He added an unbroken 68 for the fifth wicket with Glenn Maxwell (44* off 29) as the Aussies cruised home in the end.

How Riaz and Watson remember their famous duel

Shane Watson survived the fiery spell to take Australia to victory. (Pic: Getty Images)

Last year, reacting to a social media post over his fiery spell in the 2015 ODI World Cup quarter-final against Watson, Riaz commented he has mixed feelings since Pakistan lost the match.

While sharing the post, he wrote:

"While I appreciate all the love I get for this spell against Australia, it’s mixed with pain that my spell did not result in Pakistan winning the match. Sigh.”

Earlier, Watson too had opened up over his legendary duel with Riaz. While answering a fan question on Instagram, the former Aussie all-rounder disclosed why the Pakistan pacer had a go at him.

“Wahab Riaz went absolutely crazy, bouncing the living daylights out of me, he bowled super accurate and he kept bouncing me. It was very silly and naive of me that I didn’t realise that Wahab Riaz could bowl that fast," he said.

“I said something to him – because he kept playing and missing Mitchell Starc – so I ran past him and said, ‘Have you got a hole in your bat? Because you just keep missing the ball.’ And again, I didn’t realise he could bowl that fast so once I got out there, I got absolutely peppered," the former Aussie all-rounder recalled.

Concluding his thoughts on the battle, Watson described it as something special to be part of.

“I look back at that moment, that was a very special ‘moment to be part of, even though it was super uncomfortable. He got on top of me, I got dropped at fine leg, but yeah, worked out really well in the end," he added.

Riaz ended the quarter-final with figures of 2/54 from nine overs. He had an impressive World Cup campaign overall, claiming 16 wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.