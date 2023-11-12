[Watch] Virat Kohli gets rousing reception from Bengaluru fans as he walks out to bat during IND vs NED 2023 World Cup match

Virat Kohli enjoys a huge fan following in Bengaluru as he plays for the Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. The loyal fans gave him a loud cheer as he walked out to bat in the 2023 World Cup match between India and the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In a video shared by RCB, the fans made a huge roar as Kohli walked out to bat when India lost their first wicket for 100 runs as Shubman Gill departed for 51.

For the uninitiated, Kohli has been playing for the Bengaluru-based franchise ever since the inaugural IPL season. The right-handed batter played for the franchise before making his Team India debut. The Delhi-born cricketer is currently the highest-run-getter in the T20 league with 7263 runs in 237 matches, including 50 half-centuries and seven tons.

Kohli has smashed four IPL tons at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. He recently slammed his 49th ODI ton against South Africa to equal legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

“Will continue to play for RCB till I play my last game in the IPL” – Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has promised that he will continue to play RCB till his last season in the IPL. In an old interview, he said:

“I have made it clear to the management that I can’t think of being in any other team other than RCB and that has been my commitment from Day 1. I will continue to be an RCB player till I play my last game in the IPL.”

Kohli is one of the leading runscorers in the 2023 World Cup, scoring 543 runs in his first eight matches, including two centuries and four fifties. He can now eclipse Rachin Ravindra (565) and Quinton de Kock (591) for most runs in the marquee ICC tournament.

As far as the ongoing match is concerned, India opted to bat after winning the toss.

At the time of writing, India were 158/2 after 22 overs, with Virat Kohli (31 off 34) and Shreyas Iyer (9 off 12) at the crease.

