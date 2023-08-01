“We decided to meet up in the nightclub” - Ben Stokes issues clarification over post-Ashes series drink controversy 

England captain Ben Stokes has issued a clarification after some reports in the Australian media claimed that the hosts snubbed the visitors over the traditional post-Ashes series drink. He said that England’s wrap took longer than usual, but added that the two teams met at the nightclub.

England beat Australia by 49 runs in the fifth and final Test at The Oval on Monday. Chasing a target of 384, the Aussies resumed their second innings on 135/0 but were bowled out for 334 as Chris Woakes starred with 4/50.

A report in the Sydney Morning Herald quoted an Australian spokesperson as saying that the England squad locked their dressing room after the post-match presentation. The spokesperson also claimed that Australian players knocked at the door several times and waited for over an hour before walking away in disappointment.

Responding to a tweet by journalist Bharat Sundaresan over the post-Ashes drink controversy, Stokes clarified:

“Our wrap took longer than expected because of multiple last time events. We decided to meet up in the night club rather than the dressing room. 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌.”

The Oval Test was the last one for England fast bowling legend Stuart Broad. All-rounder Moeen Ali, who had come out of Test retirement following a request by Stokes after Jack Leach’s injury, also confirmed that he had played his last red-ball game for England.

It may be recalled that following the controversy over Jonny Bairstow’s stumping at Lord’s, England coach Brendon McCullum had commented that they wouldn’t be having a beer with the Australian players anytime soon.

“I think this series is genuinely what Test cricket needed” - Ben Stokes

Following England’s triumph at The Oval, Stokes asserted that a series like Ashes 2023 was exactly what Test cricket needed. Reflecting on the five Tests, he stated that some high-quality cricket was played by two top-class sides.

"I think that over the last seven weeks, in particular, we've managed to drag a new audience towards Test cricket. I think this series is genuinely what Test cricket needed. Two high-quality teams going at it toe-to-toe and the cricket has been something you couldn't take your eyes off. Every session has been its own game. We've been in control, then Australia have been in control,” Stokes said after the conclusion of The Oval Test.

"Everyone who's turned up to the games and bought a ticket has really enjoyed their days of cricket. That's all you can ask for as someone who pays money to come and watch an international sport. I really hope we've inspired a new generation,” he added.

The England captain played a key role in the series which finished 2-2, scoring 405 runs in nine innings at an average of 45.