We do not have a Virat Kohli in our team, laments Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh skipper reveals the reason behind their 208-run defeat against India in Hyderabad.

by Ram Kumar News 13 Feb 2017, 20:48 IST

Rahim believed a batsman like Kohli would have helped Bangladesh save the Test

What’s the story?

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim has attributed the team’s 208-run defeat against India to the absence of a world-class batsman like Virat Kohli in their ranks. The 28-year old came up with an interesting response to his counterpart’s notion that ‘basic batting technique’ could have been enough for the visitors to save the Hyderabad Test.

Speaking to reporters at the end of the game, Rahim quipped, “Unfortunately, we don't have a Virat Kohli in our team. If you had basic technique like Virat Kohli (has), then you would have scored at an average of 50 plus in Test matches. Then you won't be needing even seven batsmen on the final day to save a match. Four would have been enough for a draw.”

When asked about his suggestions to help improve the temperament of his fellow batsmen, the right-hander stressed on a couple of aspects including the sound awareness around the off-stump area and the ability to leave deliveries by trusting their defensive skills.

The Background

Requiring an improbable target of 459 runs to script an unlikely victory or having to survive around 125 overs to cling on for a creditable draw, the Bangladeshi batsmen were caught somewhere in between and eventually paid the price.

The heart of the matter

The Hyderabad pitch did not deteriorate as much as expected which meant that survival during the last four sessions could have been achieved. However, the visitors played quite a few irresponsible shots to hasten their own downfall. The skipper himself was a culprit of such recklessness when he ran down the pitch and attempted an extravagant hoick against the wily Ravichandran Ashwin.

Though Bangladesh showed considerable improvement in stretching the game deep into the penultimate session, Rahim’s captaincy did not escape scrutiny. On the prospects of giving up the gloves or the captaincy to maximise his output with the bat, he admitted to being happy to do all three roles and left the onus to the board members to take a call if his performances were not perceived to be up to the mark.

What’s next?

Bangladesh’s next Test assignment will be a couple of matches against Sri Lanka away from home. Following that tour, they are also scheduled to visit South Africa for a two-Test series later this year.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Considering that this was their first ever Test on Indian soil and they were up against the top ranked side in the world, Bangladesh’s performance needs to be viewed in perspective. If they get more Test matches both home and away, the batsmen can work on their defence and acquire the confidence required to save games.