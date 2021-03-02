“We have been practising on spinning wickets, which is tough” – Zak Crawley shares England’s game plan

Zak Crawley talked about England’s preparations for the final Test in Ahmedabad in a press conference, with the visitors looking to end the series on a high. The opener stressed the importance of getting their game plan right, while also admitting how practising on spinning wickets hasn't been easy for the side.

England have a chance to level the series when they take the field on March 4, even though they are already out of contention for the World Test Championship. The English will be desperate to overcome the spin demons that have plagued them on this tour.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Zak Crawley was asked to touch upon England’s preparations for the final Test.

“Obviously, we have been practising on spinning wickets, which is tough. Then you get your feel in the nets to make yourself confident. It shouldn’t change too much. It’s more of a mental thing that might change a little bit and then make sure our game plan is right for this game.”

Zak Crawley returned to the playing eleven in the third Test for England. He was dismissed by Axar Patel on both occasions in the game. Zak Crawley said that replicating Indian spinners isn't the right way to go about it, as they are unique bowlers.

“We haven’t done anything too different, to be honest. It’s quite difficult to replicate their bowlers. Axar Patel is a very unique bowler, as is Ashwin. It’s more about just getting your headspace right.”

Zak Crawley outlines England’s game plan for the 4th Test

That is one of the classiest 50s you will ever see... majestic, Mr Crawley. #INDvENG 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/rUxIKAQ5v1 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 24, 2021

Zak Crawley was one of the few English batsmen who got some runs in Ahmedabad. The opener scored a confident half-century in the first innings and his departure triggered England’s first innings collapse.

Earlier in the day, Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said the surface will assist the spinners. Zak Crawley was asked if he had any special game plan to counter the turn.

“It’s one of those things I think where you practice all the game plans in the nets and then you decide on the game plan when you’re out in the middle. It’s impossible to come up with a game plan before.”

Crawley was aware of the perils of commiting to a strategy prematurely, claiming how England bat in the final Test will depend on the surface.

“It’s like you prepare all different sorts of game plans and then you decide on the day ‘Alright this is the one I’m gonna go with today on this wicket’. But until I’m out there on the wicket and see how the wicket is turning or if it's skidding on, you can’t really commit to the game plan just yet.”