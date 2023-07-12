"We need to hear what happened at Lord’s" - Brad Haddin urges Jonny Bairstow to open up on stumping row

Former Australian keeper-batter Brad Haddin has urged Jonny Bairstow to speak up on his contentious dismissal in the second Ashes Test at Lord's. Haddin reasoned that the 33-year-old has maintained his silence as he feels embarrassed about the incident.

The stumping by Alex Carey to get rid of Bairstow became the flashpoint of the series as the Yorkshire cricketer walked out of the crease instantly after ducking a delivery from Cameron Green. Carey seized the opportunity and hit the stumps as the third umpire gave it out after Australia appealed.

The crowd began booing the Australians, while former English cricketers questioned them for violating the spirit of the game.

Speaking to Fox Sports' The Back Page, the 45-year-old revealed that people are keen to hear from him about the Lord's incident and reckons he has plenty of frustration in him.

"It’s interesting. Jonny’s obviously got a lot of frustration built up. Since the Lord’s test with that runout, the only English player we haven’t heard from is Jonny Bairstow. He’s taken a shot at Steve Smith, that’s okay, that can happen in the heat of battle. But we need to hear from him. We need to hear what happened at Lord’s, his view on it, rather than get everyone else to talk," he said.

The former World Cup winner observed it was a brain explosion and is too embarrassed to speak about it.

"I think he’s just embarrassed. I think he’s really embarrassed by what happened at Lord’s. It was a stupid way to get out, it was a brain explosion. And I’d like to hear from Jonny Bairstow before he starts going at the Australian players," he added.

With the Yorkshire cricketer retained for the fourth Ashes Test, players have criticised it, given Bairstow's glovework in the first three matches. The 33-year-old has missed catches and stumpings, while also failing with the bat since his run-a-ball 78 at Edgbaston.

"To me, his mind’s not in the game" - Brad Haddin

Australia Nets Session

Brad Haddin further reflected that Johnny Bairstow's mind is not in the right place and that he must let go of certain things to play freely. Haddin added:

"I think you can see in his performance with the gloves. He’s missed a lot of chances. If he was catching right, England might be 2-1 up in this series. He can’t be thinking straight. To me, his mind’s not in the game. Maybe he needs to get it off his chest, let bygones be bygones, and get back on (with) doing his number one job which is be wicket-keeper."

The fourth Ashes Test starts on July 19 in Manchester, with Australia leading the series 2-1.

