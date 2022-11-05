"We’re not here to offer any excuses" - Sridharan Sriram on 'fake fielding' robbed Bangladesh's chances to win against India

Bangladesh technical consultant Sridharan Sriram said the team wouldn't use the excuse of 'fake fielding' in their five-run loss to India in a Group 2 game in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2.

Despite opening batter Litton Das' fireworks (60 off 27 balls) in the early part of their chase of a stiff Indian total of 185, Bangladesh fell five runs short of the revised target in a rain-curtailed match. Shakib Al Hasan & Co. were asked to chase 151 in 16 overs, which meant 85 runs in 54 balls after the resumption of play.

Das was run out by KL Rahul's pinpoint throw at the non-striker's end shortly after play resumed. Bangladesh batters failed to capitalize on the flying start their openers had given them. Barring Nurul Hasan's unbeaten 25 off 14 balls, no other batter in the middle-order managed to show the required intent.

After the match, Nurul criticized the onfield umpires for failing to notice Virat Kohli's alleged fake fielding during the seventh over bowled by Axar Patel. Das had guided the ball towards sweeper cover and picked a couple of runs on the third ball of the over.

When Arshdeep Singh, the fielder at sweeper cover, threw the ball towards the wicketkeeper, Virat Kohli, who was fielding at point, feigned a shy at the non-striker's end.

Speaking at a press conference on the eve of Bangladesh's final group stage match against Pakistan, former India cricketer and The Tigers' technical consultant Sridharan Sriram said:

"No, we are not here to offer any excuses (on loss against India). I did speak to the fourth umpire as soon as it happened. But, I think it was the on-field umpire’s call, and that’s what we were told, but we’re not here to offer any excuses,” he added.

Bangladesh need a miracle to make the semis

His team's chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup are slender even if they win against Pakistan and India lose to Zimbabwe. The Tigers are currently in fourth place with four points and an inferior net run rate of -1.276 to India's +0.730.

