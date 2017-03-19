Weekly SK Cricket social round-up: March 13 to March 19

Tapping into the vast parallel world that runs in front of us, we bring you the weekly dose of cricket that took place on social media.

by Umaima Saeed Tweets 19 Mar 2017, 21:48 IST

The Indian skipper often takes to social media to spread social awareness

The world of social media carries a storyline of its own pertaining to the action that transpires on and off the cricket field. With most cricketers being active members of several social media platforms, discussions, banter, and arguments happen to be a daily dose for a social butterfly.

There has been a gradual increase in web audience in the past few years, and people now find it convenient to follow their cricketing heroes on the web rather than on print or the television.

#1 David Warner’s adorable video

This Brought a tear to my eye this morning. When your daughter spots you from a distance and… https://t.co/FKyt37M3JR — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 18, 2017

The Australian batsman and vice-captain David Warner is surely a tough character on the field, but off the field, he is known to be one of the humblest human beings. It is in the common knowledge of fans that Warner is a complete family man. He posted a video on Twitter of what happened after his cute daughter saw her father’s poster at a shop in Australia.

Spotting her dad, the little girl immediately ran towards the photo and gave it a hug.

Warner’s family was in India with the Australian team in the first half of the on-going Border-Gavaskar series before they left for home last week. He is expected to return to India for the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League next month.