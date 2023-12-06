West Indies vs England, 2nd ODI: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

England and the West Indies will be up against each other in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday, December 6. The Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua will host the clash.

The West Indies got off to a stupendous start after winning the opening match of the series by four wickets on Sunday. Skipper Shai Hope came to the party after he scored an unbeaten 109 runs off 83 balls with four fours and seven sixes.

Hope also became the joint-third fastest to 5000 ODI runs, along with Sir Vivian Richards and Virat Kohli. On the back of his knock, the Caribbean team recorded their second-highest successful run-chase in ODIs.

Alick Athanaze laid the platform with a knock of 66, while Romario Shepherd finished off the run-chase with a whirlwind knock of 49 off 28 balls with four fours and three sixes.

As far as England are concerned, Rehan Ahmed finished with figures of 10-1-40-2, even as Harry Brook made 71 off 72 balls. But apart from them, none of the players made a significant impact.

Sam Curran bowled the most expensive spell by an English bowler in ODIs after he finished with figures of 9.5-0-98-0.

West Indies vs England Match Details

Match: West Indies vs England, 2nd ODI, England tour of West Indies

Date and Time: December 6, 2023, 11:00 pm IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

West Indies vs England Head-to-Head

England and the West Indies have locked horns in 103 matches thus far. The Caribbean team is ahead with 52 wins under their belt.

Matches Played: 103

West Indies: 52

England: 45

No result: 6

West Indies vs England Pitch Report

The pitch in Antigua was an absolute belter for batting in the first game and it is not expected to change in the second match as well. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

West Indies vs England Weather Report

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Antigua. Temperatures will be around 23 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be in the 70s.

West Indies vs England Probable XIs

West Indies

Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas

England

Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson

West Indies vs England Match Prediction

Both the West Indies and England batted beautifully in the first game of the series. The team batting second will again have a big advantage in the upcoming match.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

West Indies vs England Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Poll : Shai Hope to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes