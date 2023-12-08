West Indies vs England, 3rd ODI: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

England and West Indies will face each other in the third and final game of the three-match ODI series on Saturday at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

England batted well in the first ODI in Antigua, but their bowlers let them down big time. West Indies recorded their second-highest successful run-chase in ODIs after Shai Hope scored a hundred and completed 5,000 runs in the format.

Sam Curran bowled England’s most expensive spell after he finished with figures of 0/98 from 9.5 overs. But both England and Curran made amends in the second game of the series. The all-rounder won the Player of the Match award with figures of 2/33 from seven overs.

England won the match by six wickets to draw level in the series. Will Jacks and Jos Buttler scored 73 and 58, respectively, as the visitors chased down a target of 203 with 17.1 overs left in their innings.

West Indies vs England Match Details

Match: West Indies vs England, 3rd ODI, England tour of West Indies

Date and Time: December 9, 2023, 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados

West Indies vs England Head-to-Head

England and the West Indies have faced each other in 104 matches so far. The Caribbean team is ahead with 52 wins, while the visitors have won on 46 occasions.

Matches Played: 104

West Indies: 52

England: 46

No result: 6

West Indies vs England Pitch Report

The average score at the venue in 47 ODIs since 1985 is 249. Thus, a high-scoring match may not be on the cards. Teams batting second have won 27 times and thus, chasing should be the way forward.

West Indies vs England Weather Report

There is a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain throughout the match, which could lead to delays and interruptions. Clouds will be around with temperatures hovering around 27 degrees Celsius.

West Indies vs England Probable XIs

West Indies

Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, and Oshane Thomas.

England

Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, and Gus Atkinson.

West Indies vs England Match Prediction

Both England and the West Indies have had their share of success in the ODI series. Given the playing conditions, the chasing team will have a great chance of winning the match and the series.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

West Indies vs England Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

