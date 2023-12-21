West Indies vs England, 5th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

West Indies and England will square off in the fifth and final match of the ongoing T20I series on December 22, Friday, at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. The series is currently leveled at 2-2, so the forthcoming match is crucial for both sides.

After losing the first two T20Is of the series, the Jos Buttler-led side bounced back stronger to win the next two games and even the scoreline. Thanks to centuries by opener Philip Salt, England managed to register emphatic victories against the Men in Maroon.

The most recent fourth T20I witnessed England notch up a humungous total of 267 runs in their 20-over quota, courtesy of a magnificent 57-ball 119 by Philip Salt. The stylish batter, who hit 10 sixes and seven fours to build the innings, stitched up a 117-run opening partnership with Buttler in 9.5 overs before the latter was dismissed.

Even after Salt’s dismissal, Liam Livingstone kept the scoreboard ticking as he notched up an unbeaten 54 off a mere 21 deliveries, hitting four fours and as many maximums. Will Jacks’ cameo of 24(9) also proved beneficial for the hosts as they finished with a massive 267 runs on the scoreboard, losing just three wickets in the process.

West Indies’ start to the chase was awful as openers Brandon King and Kyle Mayers were dismissed cheaply. Contributions from Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, and Andre Russell kept their hopes alive but their wickets meant the end of the road for the Caribbean side. Reece Topley was the pick of the bowlers, with three scalps under his belt, while Sam Curran and Rehan Ahmed managed to pick two wickets each.

No English batter remained wicketless as Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, and Adil Rashid finished with one wicket each to their name. As a result, the Windies were dished out for 192 runs in 15.3 overs. Both teams will now lock horns in the series decider before putting an end to the tour.

West Indies vs England Match Details

Match: West Indies vs England, 5th T20I, England tour of West Indies

Date and Time: December 22, 2023, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad

West Indies vs England Head-to-Head

West Indies and England have faced each other in 28 T20Is so far. The Caribbean side has had an upper hand over England, with 16 wins to their name as compared to England’s 12.

Matches Played: 28

West Indies: 16

England: 12

No result: 0

West Indies vs England Pitch Report

The wicket at the Brian Lara Stadium is balanced and assists both batters and bowlers, as seen in the previous game. Chasing here is slightly difficult as the bowlers get good support in the later stages of the game and hence, defending the target would be the ideal choice of the captain.

West Indies vs England Weather Report

Passing showers may be expected on match day, but a full 20-over game will likely be witnessed with the temperature hovering around 24 degrees Celsius.

West Indies vs England Probable XIs

West Indies

Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell (c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde

England

Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Rehan Ahmed, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

West Indies vs England Match Prediction

Though West Indies have a better H2H record over England, the hosts look formidable and have a high chance of winning the game. West Indies will need to do a lot to win the game, having suffered back-to-back defeats.

Prediction: England to win the match

West Indies vs England Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

