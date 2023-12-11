West Indies vs England T20I Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

West Indies and England will lock horns in the five-match T20I series, starting on Wednesday, December 13. Both sides have announced strong squads for this much-anticipated series, keeping the T20 World Cup 2024 in mind.

Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, National Cricket Stadium in St George's, Grenada, and Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad will host the five games of the series. Led by Rovman Powell, all focus will be on Andre Russell after the stylish all-rounder returned to the 15-man West Indies squad for the first time since the T20 World Cup 2021.

The 35-year-old was recently involved in the T10 League with Deccan Gladiators. Matthew Forde, the 21-year-old all-rounder, is also one of the players to watch out for after he received his maiden ODI call-up recently. He comes into this series on the back of figures of 3/29 in the series-deciding ODI against England, which the Windies eventually won by four wickets.

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie will also be a part of the series after missing the India series earlier this year in August due to injury. Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder, who were not available for the ODI series, will return to the five-match series.

On the other hand, England selectors have retained Moeen Ali for the T20I series with Dawid Malan facing the axe. Jos Buttler has been backed to lead the England side with Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes, and Reece Topley as part of their bowling department.

England's second leading T20I wicket-taker Chris Jordan (96 wickets) has been sidelined with Tymal Mills getting into the squad for the first time since July 2022. Jofra Archer continues to rehabilitate from his elbow injury.

West Indies vs England T20I Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Wednesday, December 13

First T20I - West Indies vs England, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, 3:30 AM

Thursday, December 14

Second T20I - West Indies vs England, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada, 11:00 PM

Saturday, December 16

Third T20I - West Indies vs England, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada, 11:00 PM

Wednesday, December 20

Fourth T20I - West Indies vs England, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, 1:30 AM

Friday, December 22

Fifth T20I - West Indies vs England, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, 1:30 AM

West Indies vs England T20I Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

England vs West Indies T20I series will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. However, there's no live broadcast of the series for fans in India.

West Indies vs England T20I Series 2023: Full Squads

West Indies

Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

England

Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Reece Topley, John Turner, Chris Woakes

