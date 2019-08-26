West Indies vs India 2019, 2nd Test: Preview, probable playing XI, pitch report, weather forecast, key statistics

India will lock horns against West Indies in the final Test beginning from 30 August.

India comprehensively defeated West Indies by a staggering 318 runs in the opening Test in Antigua, as the hosts were reprehensibly bundled out for a meager 100 in the ultimate innings, creating the new Indian record for the highest margin of victory in overseas Tests.

Ajinkya Rahane exhibited commendable perseverance to notch up a glorious 10th century in the whites. Speedsters Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah ripped apart the Windies batting line-up to tatters laying the foundation for the illustrious triumph. Hanuma Vihari too justified his place in the fragile middle order with a composed 93, alongside Ravindra Jadeja who batted valiantly with the tail to craft a breezy 58 in the first innings.

Kick-starting the World Test Championship campaign in emphatic fashion, Virat Kohli and his men would be looking forward to terminate the grueling Carribean assignment on a high with another magnificent series whitewash. The second Test begins on Friday, August 30th at the Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

Optimistic of a blazing resurgence following their collapse in the white-ball affairs, West Indies have once again been at the receiving end of a brutal hammering from the tourists. The Calypso men have their fair share of complications, spearheaded by absurd batting with a lack of consistent disciplined bowling performances to follow. Desperate to taste success, Jason Holder and company would be yearning to produce a resilient fight-back against the dynamic Indian unit sparkling with confidence.

Pitch Report

Located in the suburban portion of Jamaica’s capital Kingston, Sabina Park boasted of the hardest and fastest surface in the Caribbean erstwhile, making it a nightmarish place for visitors up against unrelenting Windies pace attack. However, the surface has slowed down considerably in recent times and numerous attempts to regenerate the characteristic pace through re-laying the wicket have proved futile. The sluggish nature of the pitch generally tends to favor the spinners offering negligible assistance to the quicks. Batsmen may endure a tumultuous period in the middle due to the lack of speed and bounce.

Weather Forecast

The weather might play spoilsport in the upcoming encounter as persistent showers and overcast conditions have been forecast. Daytime temperature is expected to be around 32°c and could plunge to around 27°c at night. The humidity will be around 76%.

Likely team combinations

India

India are presumed to feature the same playing eleven. Though, another spinner might come into the fray, considering the dry nature of the surface.

Probable Playing XI: Mayank Agrawal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami.

West Indies

Batting woes concern the Windies and hence flamboyant wicket-keeper batsman Jahmar Hamilton could be making his Test debut replacing Shamarh Brooks. Off-spinner Raheem Cornwall might just get the nod ahead of speedster Miguel Cummins, given the archetypal features of the deck.

Probable Playing XI:

Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, John Campbell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shamarh Brooks/ Jahmar Hamilton, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shannon Gabriel, Kemar Roach.

Head-to-head

Since West Indies' last victory against the visitors tracing back in 2002, India have substantially won 13 Tests and ensured deadlocks in the remaining 9. In the Caribbean since 2002, India won 1-0 in 2006 and 2011 and 2-0 in 2016. India are currently 1-0 in the two-match series.

Potential Milestones

If India is able to register a win and clinch the Test series 2-0, captain Virat Kohli (27 wins currently) will go past former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (27 wins) as India's most successful Test captain ever.