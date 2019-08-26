West Indies vs India 2019, 1st Test: Top Stats from India's crushing win

India have stamped their authority in the Test cricket arena once again after cruising past a feeble West Indies side to open their account in the World Test Championship. The crushing 318-run triumph earned India 60 points in the WTC Points Table.

Courtesy of Ajinkya Rahane's masterful century and Hanuma Vihari's precious contribution in the middle-order, India managed to set up a mammoth 419-run target for the home side. Indian pacers wreaked havoc right from the get-go as Jasprit Bumrah unleashed his newest weapon: a deadly, late outswinger with the new cherry.

The hosts lost half of their team for just 15 runs and looked set to be skittled for a score under 100. But, Kemar Roach's lower-order resistance kept things on the bay for India before they eventually scalped the tenth wicket with exactly a hundred runs emblazoned on the scoreboard. In this piece, we go through the amazing statistics that came out of India's domineering performance in Antigua.

1) West Indies were bundled out for 100 runs, handing India a massive victory by 318 runs - their biggest in terms of runs outside India. Their previous best overseas performance was the memorable 304-run win in Galle two years ago.

2) Virat Kohli has now bagged 12 overseas Test victories as the captain of India, moving past Sourav Ganguly who had 11 such triumphs. Not only that, but Kohli has also now levelled with MS Dhoni for the most number of Test wins for India as skipper (27).

3) West Indies had a miserable outing in the Antigua Test. They were 50-9 while chasing India's gargantuan 419 before 50 runs were added for the 10th wicket partnership. However, it still became West Indies' lowest score against India in Tests cricket since the previous lowest total, which was 103 back in 2006.

4) Jasprit Bumrah was at his brutal best and conceded only 7 runs to complete his five-wicket haul. This is now the least expensive five-fer by any Indian bowler in Tests and the fourth-most economical five-fer overall. Moreover, Bumrah has now become the first bowler from Asia to take five-fers in all the following countries: West Indies, England, Australia and South Africa. What is remarkable is that he has achieved this feat in just 11 Tests.

5) Ishant Sharma took his wickets tally in the Caribbean to 38 - the fourth-most number of wickets for any visiting bowler. Ali Fraser with 54 wickets tops that list with Glenn McGrath and Imran Khan behind him.