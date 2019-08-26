×
West Indies vs India 2019, 1st Test: Top Stats from India's crushing win

Momin Mehmood Butt
ANALYST
Feature
70   //    26 Aug 2019, 18:01 IST

India have stamped their authority in the Test cricket arena once again after cruising past a feeble West Indies side to open their account in the World Test Championship. The crushing 318-run triumph earned India 60 points in the WTC Points Table.

Courtesy of Ajinkya Rahane's masterful century and Hanuma Vihari's precious contribution in the middle-order, India managed to set up a mammoth 419-run target for the home side. Indian pacers wreaked havoc right from the get-go as Jasprit Bumrah unleashed his newest weapon: a deadly, late outswinger with the new cherry.

The hosts lost half of their team for just 15 runs and looked set to be skittled for a score under 100. But, Kemar Roach's lower-order resistance kept things on the bay for India before they eventually scalped the tenth wicket with exactly a hundred runs emblazoned on the scoreboard. In this piece, we go through the amazing statistics that came out of India's domineering performance in Antigua.

1) West Indies were bundled out for 100 runs, handing India a massive victory by 318 runs - their biggest in terms of runs outside India. Their previous best overseas performance was the memorable 304-run win in Galle two years ago.

2) Virat Kohli has now bagged 12 overseas Test victories as the captain of India, moving past Sourav Ganguly who had 11 such triumphs. Not only that, but Kohli has also now levelled with MS Dhoni for the most number of Test wins for India as skipper (27).

3) West Indies had a miserable outing in the Antigua Test. They were 50-9 while chasing India's gargantuan 419 before 50 runs were added for the 10th wicket partnership. However, it still became West Indies' lowest score against India in Tests cricket since the previous lowest total, which was 103 back in 2006.

4) Jasprit Bumrah was at his brutal best and conceded only 7 runs to complete his five-wicket haul. This is now the least expensive five-fer by any Indian bowler in Tests and the fourth-most economical five-fer overall. Moreover, Bumrah has now become the first bowler from Asia to take five-fers in all the following countries: West Indies, England, Australia and South Africa. What is remarkable is that he has achieved this feat in just 11 Tests.

5) Ishant Sharma took his wickets tally in the Caribbean to 38 - the fourth-most number of wickets for any visiting bowler. Ali Fraser with 54 wickets tops that list with Glenn McGrath and Imran Khan behind him.

India vs West Indies 2019 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Virat Kohli Records Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli West Indies vs India Teams & Squads 2019
Live Cricket Scores
India in West Indies 2019
1st T20I | Sat, 03 Aug
WI 95/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 98/6 (17.2 ov)
India won by 4 wickets
WI VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 04 Aug
IND 167/5 (20.0 ov)
WI 98/4 (15.3 ov)
India won by 22 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS WI live score
3rd T20I | Tue, 06 Aug
WI 146/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 150/3 (19.1 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
WI VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 08 Aug
WI 54/1 (13.0 ov)
IND
No Result
WI VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sun, 11 Aug
IND 279/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 210/10 (42.0 ov)
India won by 59 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS WI live score
3rd ODI | Wed, 14 Aug
WI 240/7 (35.0 ov)
IND 256/4 (32.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets (DLS Method)
WI VS IND live score
1st Test | Thu, 22 Aug
IND 297/10 & 343/7
WI 222/10 & 100/10
India won by 318 runs
IND VS WI live score
2nd Test | Fri, 30 Aug, 08:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
