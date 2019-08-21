West Indies vs India 2019: Can a change of role help revive Ajinkya Rahane's career?

Deepak Panda FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 183 // 21 Aug 2019, 21:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ajinkya Rahane

India's vice-captain in red ball cricket, Ajinkya Rahane has been going through a prolonged lean patch. Once touted as the backbone of the Indian middle order in Tests, especially in overseas conditions, Rahane has failed to live up to the expectations in the last couple of years.

His last Test hundred came more than 24 months ago, against Sri Lanka. In 2017, Rahane averaged just above 34, which further came down to 30.66 in 2018. India's most recent assignment in Test cricket saw only 217 runs from 4 Tests off Rahane's bat.

Skipper Virat Kohli has publicly spoken in favor of his deputy, but the fact cannot be denied that time is running out of Rahane's hands - especially with Rohit Sharma and Hanuma Vihari putting up impressive displays with the bat.

Hanuma Vihari

Rahane has played a number of crucial knocks in the last two years, including the two fifties in England, but they have been few and far between. Form is not on the Mumbai batsman's side, but he is too classy a batsman to not be in the national side.

He proved how crucial he can be in alien conditions in his first overseas leg in 2014-15, where he was the only batsman other than Kohli to average 40+ during that season.

One thing the team management might want to try out is playing Rahane at the top. A genuine opener, who batted all his career in the top 3 until asked to bat in the middle order after Sachin Tendulkar's retirement, Rahane can easily fit into the role again. And that might well prove to be a career-defining move for India's vice-captain.

There cannot be a more opportune time to try out Rahane at the top, with Prithvi Shaw injured and KL Rahul not in the best of form in red-ball cricket. Yes, there a few youngsters waiting in the wings and making their bats talk in first-class cricket. But at the same time, a batsman of Rahane's caliber deserves a chance at the top, a position where he has played all his life in domestic cricket.

The case for Rahane as an opener has grown stronger lately, as he got back to form in the practice game against West Indies by hitting a calm 54 while opening the batting. His innings included 5 fours and 1 six and gave him enough time in the middle and along with it, the much needed confidence.

Advertisement

Rahane got back to form while opening the batting in the tour game

With time running out for Rahane, the think-tank should give him a shot at the top. India cannot afford to miss out on a batsman of such caliber in overseas conditions without giving him a chance to bat at his favorite spot.

Rahane might not be asked to open the batting right away, but if his lean patch in the middle order continues, giving him a chance at the top is a risk worth taking.