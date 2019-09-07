West Indies vs India 2019: Three Indian batsmen who failed to make their mark in the Test series

KL Rahul failed to score even a single half-century in four innings.

India’s first series in the ICC World Test Championship came to an end with Virat Kohli’s men whitewashing the West Indies. India had visited the West Indies to play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches and surprisingly, the home side could not win a single match. With this victory, India has reached the top of the World Test Championship points table with 120 points from 2 matches.

All the players tried their best to perform and win for their side as this series witnessed the rise of new heroes. India’s vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane returned to form with some magnificent performances while Hanuma Vihari sealed his place in the team thanks to his maiden Test ton. Besides, Ishant Sharma evolved as a performer in both departments and Jasprit Bumrah rose up in the ICC Test rankings.

However, there were a few batsmen who failed to make their mark in the numbered whites. They were constantly being troubled by the West Indian pacers. Their poor show in this series might prove worrisome for the Indian side as they will lock horns with the mighty Proteas side next. We look at the three batsmen who could not contribute much to the team’s cause in this article.

#3 KL Rahul

KL Rahul's poor form in Test cricket continued.

Team India had selected KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal as their two main openers for the side with Rohit Sharma being on the bench as the back-up option. KL Rahul, who has been a good performer for India in white-ball cricket, could not play a big knock while donning the white jersey and his performance raises questions on his selection as the main opener of the side.

The right-handed batsman was a part of the Indian side in both the Test matches. Rahul had an average start to this Test series as he managed to score 44 runs in the 1st innings of the 1st Test match. The same thing happened in the 2nd innings also as he was clean bowled by Roston Chase on 38 runs.

Despite his average show, Virat Kohli backed the opener and selected him for the 2nd Test which went even worse for the Indian star. Rahul scored a total of mere 19 runs in the two innings as the middle order of India came under tremendous pressure.

Virat Kohli kept faith in Rahul in the second Test as well.

