West Indies World Test Championship 2023-25 Schedule: Complete series list and details

West Indies finished eighth in the previous edition of the ICC World Test Championship. The Caribbean outfit was once a powerhouse in Test cricket, but they have struggled to perform well in the longest format of the game ever since the majority of their star players started preferring T20 cricket over Tests.

The new World Test Championship cycle started earlier this week with a series between Australia and England. West Indies are scheduled to play six series in the 2023-25 cycle.

Before the Caribbean team dons the whites for the first time in the third edition of the tournament, here's a look at their complete WTC schedule.

West Indies ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 Series Details

India tour of West Indies, 2023

West Indies' first opponents in the cycle will be two-time runners-up, India. The Indian team will reach the Caribbean islands soon. It will be a two-match Test series from July 12 to 24.

Jul 12-16: 1st Test, Dominica, 7:30 PM IST.

Jul 20-24: 2nd Test, Trinidad, 7:30 PM IST.

West Indies tour of Australia, 2024

West Indies suffered a 0-2 loss against Australia last year. They will visit Down Under for another WTC series in 2024. The second Test of this series will be a pink-ball, day-night match.

Jan 17-21: 1st Test, Adelaide, 5:30 AM IST.

Jan 25-29: 2nd Test, Brisbane (D/N), 9:30 AM IST.

West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2024

The Caribbean team will take a long flight from Australia to Pakistan for an away series against Babar Azam's men. This series will consist of two Test matches and it will likely happen in February-March 2024.

West Indies tour of England, 2024

West Indies will play their final away series of the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle against England in 2024. It will be a three-match Test series, scheduled to take place in July.

South Africa tour of West Indies, 2024

Kraigg Brathwaite and Co. will then return home and host South Africa for a two-match Test series. The likely window for this series is August 2024.

Bangladesh tour of West Indies, 2024

Bangladesh will travel to the Caribbean islands in late 2024 for an away series against West Indies. It will be another two-match Test series. The matches are expected to take place in November-December 2024.

